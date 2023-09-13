NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

I’m just flat-out avoiding the defenses in this one. The Jaguars allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to opposing defenses last season. Maybe you saw that the Colts finished as a top-10 unit against the Jags and are considering starting the Chiefs. Don’t do it. The Colts’ defensive TD was one of the flukiest you’ll see all year (it appeared that rookie RB Tank Bigsby thought the play was dead before coughing up the ball). Chris Jones is back, but he could be on a snap count after missing the entire offseason. I would get away from the champs this week.