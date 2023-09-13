NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

Dalton Schultz was a sit last week and finished with two catches for four yards. That is poor. Even more concerning, he ran 42 routes and was targeted on just 9.5 percent of them. Now he faces the Colts, who allowed the 12th-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends last year. They basically allowed the same fantasy PPG to the position as the Ravens, who just shut Schultz down. The thought was that he might have been the safety blanket for C.J. Stroud, but in Week 1, that role went to Robert Woods. Playing on a new team, with a rookie QB -- I need to see something before I can get Schultz back into my lineup.