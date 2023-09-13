NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Jake Elliott scored 17 fantasy points to tie Nick Folk as the top-scoring kicker in Week 1. This week, he faces the Vikings, who allowed the most fantasy PPG to kickers in 2022 and allowed 10 to Chase McLaughlin in Week 1. Elliott is a must-start.
Greg Zuerlein finished with 10 fantasy points in Week 1 against the Bills, enough to just barely squeak into the top 10 at the position. The Cowboys allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to kickers last season. I foresee the Jets working into field goal range before stalling out against the tough Cowboys defense -- multiple times. Greg “The Leg” Zuerlein is a strong streaming option this week.
Jake Moody scored 12 fantasy points in his first game, tied for the fourth-most at the kicker position last week. Now he faces the Rams, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to kickers last season. The Niners will be able to move the ball but could sputter in the red zone against their division rival -- which means more kicking opportunities. Moody could quickly become a must-start kicker.
Graham Gano had a rough Week 1, there’s no other way to put it. But everything went wrong for the Giants against the Cowboys. Don’t forget that he was the sixth-best kicker in fantasy last season. I expect the Giants to move the ball better against the Cardinals. Plus, Arizona allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to kickers last year. Give Gano another go this week.
Sit 'Em
Brett Maher had a huge Week 1 for the Rams, scoring 14 fantasy points and finishing as a top-five kicker. This week, he gets the 49ers, who allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to opposing kickers last season. I worry about the Rams moving the ball against San Francisco’s stout defense. Don’t chase the points on Maher.
Greg Joseph was held to just five fantasy points in Week 1. I don’t like his chances of a bounce-back week, as he faces the Eagles on Thursday, who allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers last season. I would play it safe and start someone else in Week 2.
Chase McLaughlin is coming off a double-digit fantasy performance, but I think this is a week to get away from him. Last year, the Bears allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers. This also has the potential to be a slow-paced slog, which means fewer opportunities overall. Again, don’t chase the points.
Cairo Santos was held to just six fantasy points in Week 1 against the Packers. This week, he faces the Buccaneers, who allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to opposing kickers in 2022. This is a game to avoid both kickers.