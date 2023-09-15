News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

Published: Sep 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM Updated: Sep 15, 2023 at 11:49 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cleveland Browns
2023 · 1-0-0

WORKOUTS

  • S Erik Harris is working out for the Browns Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Detroit Lions
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • OT Taylor Decker only has an outside shot of playing Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
  • DE Josh Paschal suffered an unspecified injury Thursday, per Campbell, and won't practice today.
  • DB Emmanuel Moseley isn't likely to play Sunday, according to Campbell.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) will play Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
  • C Luke Fortner (ankle) will play Sunday, per Pederson.
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jakobi Meyers is still in the concussion protocol, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday, adding that he thinks it's unlikely Meyers plays this week.
New York Giants
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will practice Friday, along with all other Giants players, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
New York Jets
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall will still have a pitch count for Week 2 in his return from an ACL injury, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
  • PK Greg Zuerlein injured his groin Thursday and will not practice today, Saleh said. According to Saleh, Zuerlein is questionable for Sunday's game, and the team will work out kickers just in case.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS

