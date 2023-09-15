NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
WORKOUTS
- S Erik Harris is working out for the Browns Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- OT Taylor Decker only has an outside shot of playing Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
- DE Josh Paschal suffered an unspecified injury Thursday, per Campbell, and won't practice today.
- DB Emmanuel Moseley isn't likely to play Sunday, according to Campbell.
INJURIES
- OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) will play Sunday, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
- C Luke Fortner (ankle) will play Sunday, per Pederson.
INJURIES
- WR Jakobi Meyers is still in the concussion protocol, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday, adding that he thinks it's unlikely Meyers plays this week.
INJURIES
- LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will practice Friday, along with all other Giants players, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall will still have a pitch count for Week 2 in his return from an ACL injury, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
- PK Greg Zuerlein injured his groin Thursday and will not practice today, Saleh said. According to Saleh, Zuerlein is questionable for Sunday's game, and the team will work out kickers just in case.
SIGNINGS
- DB Kalon Barnes (practice squad)