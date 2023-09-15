Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) questionable to play vs. Chargers

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hopkins missed practice all week due to an ankle injury suffered on the final offensive play of the Titans' Week 1 loss in New Orleans.

Despite missing practices, Nuk told reporters Friday he's been preparing mentally as if he'll play.

"We shall see," he said. "I'll be prepared if my number is up."

The 31-year-old added it's "not tough" to play despite not practicing all week.

In his first game with the Titans, Hopkins led the club with seven catches on 13 targets for 65 yards. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was intercepted twice targeting Nuk.