Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) questionable to play vs. Chargers

Published: Sep 15, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Kevin Patra

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hopkins missed practice all week due to an ankle injury suffered on the final offensive play of the Titans' Week 1 loss in New Orleans.

Despite missing practices, Nuk told reporters Friday he's been preparing mentally as if he'll play.

"We shall see," he said. "I'll be prepared if my number is up."

The 31-year-old added it's "not tough" to play despite not practicing all week.

In his first game with the Titans, Hopkins led the club with seven catches on 13 targets for 65 yards. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was intercepted twice targeting Nuk.

If he's cleared, Hopkins projects to play a crucial role against a Chargers defense that was torched last week. Hopkins caught 5 of 6 targets when aligned in the slot in Week 1, per Next Gen Stats -- 2 of 7 aligned out wide (including both INTs). The Chargers allowed 219 receiving yards from the slot versus the Dolphins in Week 1 (most in the NFL by 99 yards, per NGS).

