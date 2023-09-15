RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring) among four Packers questionable vs. Falcons

Watson missed Week 1 due to the hamstring injury, but got in a limited practice session Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. It's a positive sign for the second-year wideout, but soft-tissue injuries are tricky, so Watson will likely be a game-time decision.

Walker entered concussion protocol after taking a hit on his rumbling pick-six in the season opener. The linebacker was able to participate in the final two practice sessions of the week but must fully clear protocol before being active on Sunday.

Bakhtiari sat out the entire week of practice. While he wasn't given a designation last week, LaFleur noted that the 31-year-old will likely be on the injury report most weeks.