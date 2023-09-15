RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring) among four Packers questionable vs. Falcons

Four key Green Bay Packers are questionable heading into Sunday's showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.
Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), and linebacker Quay Walker (concussion) are all questionable.
Jones left the Week 1 win over Chicago after tweaking his hamstring on a 35-yard touchdown catch. The running back didn't practice all week. It would be a big loss for the Packers if Jones can't play Sunday. The back generated 127 scrimmage yards in Week 1, leading the Packers in rushing (41 yards) and receiving (86 yards).
If Jones can't play, AJ Dillon would be in line for the bulk of the work, with undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson the "next man up," per head coach Matt LaFleur.
Watson missed Week 1 due to the hamstring injury, but got in a limited practice session Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. It's a positive sign for the second-year wideout, but soft-tissue injuries are tricky, so Watson will likely be a game-time decision.
Walker entered concussion protocol after taking a hit on his rumbling pick-six in the season opener. The linebacker was able to participate in the final two practice sessions of the week but must fully clear protocol before being active on Sunday.
Bakhtiari sat out the entire week of practice. While he wasn't given a designation last week, LaFleur noted that the 31-year-old will likely be on the injury report most weeks.
"That's just kind of the nature of the beast. He'll probably be questionable all year," the coach said.