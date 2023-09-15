Around the NFL

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), WR Christian Watson (hamstring) among four Packers questionable vs. Falcons

Published: Sep 15, 2023 at 03:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Four key Green Bay Packers are questionable heading into Sunday's showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), and linebacker ﻿Quay Walker﻿ (concussion) are all questionable.

Jones left the Week 1 win over Chicago after tweaking his hamstring on a 35-yard touchdown catch. The running back didn't practice all week. It would be a big loss for the Packers if Jones can't play Sunday. The back generated 127 scrimmage yards in Week 1, leading the Packers in rushing (41 yards) and receiving (86 yards).

If Jones can't play, ﻿AJ Dillon﻿ would be in line for the bulk of the work, with undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson the "next man up," per head coach Matt LaFleur.

Related Links

Watson missed Week 1 due to the hamstring injury, but got in a limited practice session Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. It's a positive sign for the second-year wideout, but soft-tissue injuries are tricky, so Watson will likely be a game-time decision.

Walker entered concussion protocol after taking a hit on his rumbling pick-six in the season opener. The linebacker was able to participate in the final two practice sessions of the week but must fully clear protocol before being active on Sunday.

Bakhtiari sat out the entire week of practice. While he wasn't given a designation last week, LaFleur noted that the 31-year-old will likely be on the injury report most weeks.

"That's just kind of the nature of the beast. He'll probably be questionable all year," the coach said.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee), DL Chris Jones expected to play Sunday vs. Jaguars 

Would the Chiefs have won in Week 1 with Chris Jones and Travis Kelce? We'll never know, but we don't have to debate it in Week 2 because both will play against Jacksonville, coach Andy Reid confirmed Friday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+. 
news

Commanders DE Chase Young (neck) off injury report, set to make season debut Sunday vs. Broncos

﻿Chase Young﻿ is ready for action. The Commanders announced Friday that the defensive end has been cleared and will be active Week 2 versus the Broncos.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans OC Bobby Slowik: RB Dameon Pierce 'should touch the ball more' in Week 2 vs. Colts

After the Houston Texans offense tallied 44 passes compared to 18 running back carries in Week 1's 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik plans to get Dameon Pierce more involved in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Chiefs looking to avoid becoming fifth defending Super Bowl champs to start 0-2 Sunday vs. Jags

The Chiefs lost in Week 1 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Now K.C. is trying to avoid becoming just the fifth defending Super Bowl champion to start 0-2 Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Isaiah Simmons fitting in with Giants, expects 'emotions' ahead of revenge game vs. Cardinals

﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ has a rare quick-turn revenge-game opportunity as his Giants travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a little over three weeks after they shipped the former first-round pick away for a bag of peanuts.
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Easier to correct' Eagles' issues with 2-0 start 

The reigning NFC champion Eagles haven't looked impressive through two weeks, holding on to one-score victories against the Patriots in Week 1 and the Vikings on Thursday night.
news

QB Kirk Cousins: Vikings 'shot ourselves in the foot' with four turnovers vs. Eagles 

The Minnesota Vikings fumbled away a chance to even their record to open the season, turning the ball over four times in Thursday night's 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "A tough, tough loss. Solid opponent, shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers," quarterback Kirk Cousins said.
news

Homecoming king: Philadelphia native D'Andre Swift runs for career-high 175 yards in Eagles' win over Vikings

Speeding past Minnesota Vikings defenders, D'Andre Swift posted a career-high 175 rushing yards as the Philadelphia Eagles ground attack ran roughshod en route to a 34-28 win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Vikings on Thursday night

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense bounced back in big fashion Thursday night -- thanks in large part to a slew of Minnesota Vikings turnovers -- en route to a prime-time victory.