2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 2

Published: Sep 12, 2023 at 04:23 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 0.5 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

Jump to:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 2 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 at Rams
2. Justin Jefferson WR1 at Eagles
3. Austin Ekeler RB2 at Titans
4. Tony Pollard RB3 vs. Jets
5. Aaron Jones RB4 at Falcons
6. Derrick Henry RB5 vs. Chargers
7. Nick Chubb RB6 at Steelers
8. Tyreek Hill WR2 at Patriots
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR3 vs. Seahawks
10. Ja'Marr Chase WR4 vs. Ravens
11. Travis Kelce TE1 at Jaguars
12. Chris Olave WR5 at Panthers
13. CeeDee Lamb WR6 vs. Jets
14. Bijan Robinson RB7 vs. Packers
15. A.J. Brown WR7 vs. Vikings
16. Stefon Diggs WR8 vs. Raiders
17. Rhamondre Stevenson RB8 vs. Dolphins
18. Travis Etienne RB9 vs. Chiefs
19. Saquon Barkley RB10 at Cardinals
20. Davante Adams WR9 at Bills
21. Brandon Aiyuk WR10 at Rams
22. Keenan Allen WR11 at Titans
23. Calvin Ridley WR12 vs. Chiefs
24. DeVonta Smith WR13 vs. Vikings
25. Miles Sanders RB11 vs. Saints
26. Jaylen Waddle WR14 at Patriots
27. Josh Jacobs RB12 at Bills
28. Alexander Mattison RB13 at Eagles
29. Isiah Pacheco RB14 at Jaguars
30. DK Metcalf WR15 at Lions
31. Joe Mixon RB15 vs. Ravens
32. Raheem Mostert RB16 at Patriots
33. Rachaad White RB17 vs. Bears
34. Garrett Wilson WR16 at Cowboys
35. DJ Moore WR17 at Buccaneers
36. Kenneth Walker III RB18 at Lions
37. David Montgomery RB19 vs. Seahawks
38. Mike Evans WR18 vs. Bears
39. Deebo Samuel WR19 at Rams
40. Darren Waller TE2 at Cardinals
41. Terry McLaurin WR20 at Broncos
42. DeAndre Hopkins WR21 vs. Chargers
43. Chris Godwin WR22 vs. Bears
44. Brian Robinson RB20 at Broncos
45. Dameon Pierce RB21 vs. Colts
46. Amari Cooper WR23 at Steelers
47. Tyler Lockett WR24 at Lions
48. Jerry Jeudy WR25 vs. Commanders
49. Drake London WR26 vs. Packers
50. Mark Andrews TE3 at Bengals
  • What should we expect from Garrett Wilson going forward? That's one of the biggest questions for fantasy managers in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury. Wilson seems less likely to have the huge season we all wanted. That's for sure. And he has a tough matchup this week against Dallas. But I saw Zach Wilson throw enough YOLO balls to Garrett Wilson to keep him as part of my rotation. He's at least a solid WR2 now, so don't freak out too much.
  • Tyreek Hill had 215 receiving yards against the Chargers in Week 1 and is on pace to reach 2,000 receiving yards ... by Week 11. It's incredible. He was targeted 15 times on Sunday, which might not be a sustainable pace, but he's truly amazing.
  • Aaron Jones suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1. His status for Week 2 is not clear as of this writing, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters it was encouraging to see him jog off the field on Sunday. If he's healthy, it's obvious the Packers are going to rely on him to take as much pressure off Jordan Love as possible.
  • Derrick Henry catching passes was kind of a sight. He's rushed for a touchdown in each of his three career games against the Chargers, the Titans' Week 2 opponent. Los Angeles has allowed 20+ fantasy points to seven different running backs since the start of last season.
  • Saquon Barkley should bounce back this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed the second-most points in the league since the start of last season. Also, they allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs in 2022. Commanders RB Brian Robinson looked pretty good against the Cardinals in Week 1. Speaking of Robinson, it appears he is the lead back for the Washington. Antonio Gibson is going to need to hold onto the football.
  • Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has had at least nine targets in 13 games since the start of last season, and he has a good chance to continue his hot start to the 2023 campaign. The Seahawks, who will visit Detroit in Week 2, allowed two Rams receivers to gain 100 yards in Week 1. It was the first time the Rams had two 100-yard receivers in the same game since 2020.
  • 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk set a career high with 129 receiving yards against the Steelers in Week 1. San Francisco had three red-zone passes in the game and Aiyuk was targeted on two of them. I really believe he is going to be the go-to receiver for the team this season.
  • Austin Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury, so we'll be monitoring his status. His backup, Joshua Kelley, is No. 100 in my rankings this week.
  • I was shocked by Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley's performance against the Colts in Week 1 (8 catches for 101 yards, TD). Apparently playing football -- after not playing in a regular-season game for 686 days -- isn't that hard. At least not for him. He looked great, leading the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards. I'm sure it's not always going to be like this. Doug Pederson loves to spread the ball around.
  • Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was as good as advertised in the opener. And as I mentioned on NFL Fantasy Live and Good Morning Football, it was RB Tyler Allgeier who got a couple of goal-line looks for Atlanta. I promised you one touchdown and he scored twice. My bad for getting that wrong. Allgeier has 24 red-zone carries since Week 15 of last season, second most in the league during that span.
  • Keep an eye on the status of Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. He was inactive in Week 1 with the hamstring injury he sustained late last month, but Denver waited until game day to rule him out. Sean Payton had expressed optimism about his progress last week.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 2 Opponent
51. James Conner RB22 vs. Giants
52. Mike Williams WR27 at Titans
53. James Cook RB23 vs. Raiders
54. D'Andre Swift RB24 vs. Vikings
55. Gus Edwards RB25 at Bengals
56. Tyler Allgeier RB26 vs. Packers
57. Cam Akers RB27 vs. 49ers
58. Kendrick Bourne WR28 vs. Dolphins
59. Breece Hall RB28 at Cowboys
60. T.J. Hockenson TE4 at Eagles
61. George Kittle TE5 at Rams
62. Michael Pittman Jr. WR29 at Texans
63. Christian Watson WR30 at Falcons
64. Jamaal Williams RB29 at Panthers
65. Courtland Sutton WR31 vs. Commanders
66. Zay Flowers WR32 at Bengals
67. Jahmyr Gibbs RB30 vs. Seahawks
68. Christian Kirk WR33 vs. Chiefs
69. Brandin Cooks WR34 vs. Jets
70. Javonte Williams RB31 vs. Commanders
71. Justice Hill RB32 at Bengals
72. Najee Harris RB33 vs. Browns
73. Jerick McKinnon RB34 at Jaguars
74. Antonio Gibson RB35 at Broncos
75. Khalil Herbert RB36 at Buccaneers
76. Jahan Dotson WR35 at Broncos
77. Kenneth Gainwell RB37 vs. Vikings
78. Jaylen Warren RB38 vs. Browns
79. Samaje Perine RB39 vs. Commanders
80. Jordan Addison WR36 at Eagles
81. Rashid Shaheed WR37 at Panthers
82. Tee Higgins WR38 vs. Ravens
83. George Pickens WR39 vs. Browns
84. Marquise Brown WR40 vs. Giants
85. Dalvin Cook RB40 at Cowboys
86. Skyy Moore WR41 at Jaguars
87. AJ Dillon RB41 at Falcons
88. Dallas Goedert TE6 vs. Vikings
89. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR42 vs. Dolphins
90. Nico Collins WR43 vs. Colts
91. Evan Engram TE7 vs. Chiefs
92. Adam Thielen WR44 vs. Saints
93. Kyle Pitts TE8 vs. Packers
94. David Njoku TE9 at Steelers
95. Pat Freiermuth TE10 vs. Browns
96. Treylon Burks WR45 vs. Chargers
97. Elijah Moore WR46 at Steelers
98. Darnell Mooney WR47 at Buccaneers
99. Jakobi Meyers WR48 at Bills
100. Joshua Kelley RB42 at Titans
  • The Ravens running back situation will be interesting after J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles tear. Gus Edwards (RB25) makes a significant leap from last week's rankings (RB43), and the previously unranked Justice Hill jumps in as the RB32. Edwards looks like the between-the-20s guy. After Dobbins went down, Hill scored twice on goal-line carries, but I'm curious to see if he'll continue to be the main goal-line option. Edwards has averaged more than 5 yards per carry during his career. His career high in rushing touchdowns is six, set in 2020. 
  • Cam Akers had a rough go of it against Seattle. Though he led the Rams in carries with 22, he managed just 29 yards and one TD, getting outrushed by Kyren Williams (52 yards and 2 TDs on 15 attempts). I'm not ready to give up on Akers just yet. But it's a lot to expect a significant turnaround this week, given his tough matchup against the 49ers.
  • Breece Hall was amazing, logging 127 yards against the Bills. It's hard to believe he suffered a torn ACL less than one calendar year ago -- he's made an incredible comeback. The Jets could be on to something if they utilize some play-action with Hall to open things up for Garrett Wilson and the pass attack, because that offensive line needs a lot of help. 
  • Lions coach Dan Campbell did indicate Jahmyr Gibbs was going to be worked in slowly. I know it might have been frustrating to see Gibbs log single-digit touches (seven carries and two catches) in Week 1, especially for those of you who spent a third-round pick to draft him. But I'm telling you, he's going to end up being a league-winner -- he is going to feast once he really gets cooking. I like him in the flex this week against the Seahawks
  • I had a feeling Kenneth Gainwell was going to get a lot of work based on his familiarity with the Eagles' offense and he did in Week 1, leading the team with 18 touches. We might see something similar in Week 2 with Philadelphia playing the Vikings on a short week.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 2 Opponent
101. Robert Woods WR49 vs. Colts
102. Rashee Rice WR50 at Jaguars
103. Allen Robinson WR51 vs. Browns
104. Puka Nacua WR52 vs. 49ers
105. Rashod Bateman WR53 at Bengals
106. Gabe Davis WR54 vs. Raiders
107. Odell Beckham WR55 at Bengals
108. Ezekiel Elliott RB43 vs. Dolphins
109. Tyler Boyd WR56 vs. Ravens
110. Kyren Williams RB44 vs. 49ers
111. Dalton Schultz TE11 vs. Colts
112. Tyler Higbee TE12 vs. 49ers
113. Michael Thomas WR57 at Panthers
114. Juwan Johnson TE13 at Panthers
115. Jalin Hyatt WR58 at Cardinals
116. Zay Jones WR59 vs. Chiefs
117. Allen Lazard WR60 at Cowboys
118. Romeo Doubs WR61 at Falcons
119. Rondale Moore WR62 vs. Giants
120. Curtis Samuel WR63 at Broncos
121. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR64 at Jaguars
122. Quentin Johnston WR65 at Titans
123. Elijah Mitchell RB45 at Rams
124. Kadarius Toney WR66 at Jaguars
125. Gerald Everett TE14 at Titans
126. Alec Pierce WR67 at Texans
127. Sam LaPorta TE15 vs. Seahawks
128. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR68 at Lions
129. Isaiah Hodgins WR69 at Cardinals
130. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR70 at Steelers
131. Rashaad Penny RB46 vs. Vikings
132. Demario Douglas WR71 vs. Dolphins
133. Van Jefferson WR72 vs. 49ers
134. Damien Harris RB47 vs. Raiders
135. Tank Bigsby RB48 vs. Chiefs
136. Jonathan Mingo WR73 vs. Saints
137. Cole Kmet TE16 at Buccaneers
138. Parris Campbell WR74 at Cardinals
139. Dalton Kincaid TE17 vs. Raiders
140. Devin Singletary RB49 vs. Colts
141. Kendre Miller RB50 at Panthers
142. Roschon Johnson RB51 at Buccaneers
143. DeVante Parker WR75 vs. Dolphins
144. Hayden Hurst TE18 vs. Saints
145. Hunter Renfrow WR76 at Bills
146. Josh Downs WR77 at Texans
147. Zach Charbonnet RB52 at Lions
148. Hunter Henry TE19 vs. Dolphins
149. Mike Gesicki TE20 vs. Dolphins
150. Josh Reynolds WR78 vs. Seahawks
  • Rams WR Puka Nacua was left on the cutting room floor when I put together last week's rankings. Colleague Peter Schrager and I both talked about him on Good Morning Football last week, and he was part of my bold predictions on NFL Fantasy Live. He was awesome in his NFL debut, making 10 catches for 119 yards, but it's hard to expect another performance like that against the 49ers in Week 2. I will temper my expectations.

