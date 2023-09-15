Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

Help is on the way for the Denver Broncos' offense and its beleaguered wide receiver corps.
Jerry Jeudy, who suffered a hamstring injury in late August, is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday's edition of The Insiders on NFL+.
"It did seem like the Denver Broncos were really cautious with Jerry Jeudy," Rapoport said. "I don't think he could've gone last week, but maybe if he stretched it. But no, they held back. They said, you know what, we want this guy to be full strength. The fact that he was a full participant on Thursday is a very good sign for him being able to play on Sunday. … I imagine he's gonna have a huge, huge impact in stretching this offense."
Jeudy drew a questionable designation ahead of the Broncos' season opener (a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders), but after being limited in Wednesday's practice this week was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's session and appears to be all systems go.
Quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense could surely use Jeudy's contributions, as their WR ranks have been ailing all offseason with the losses of Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler.
In Week 1, Wilson passed for just 177 yards, with running back Javonte Williams emerging as his top target (six targets, four receptions for 5 yards) and fellow back Samaje Perine turning in a team-high 37 receiving yards.
Jeudy was Wilson's favorite target in 2022, tallying team highs of 67 catches, 972 yards and six touchdowns. Jeudy will no doubt make a welcomed return for Broncos fans and teammates alike.