Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark (hip) expected to miss a couple weeks 

Denver Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark is expected to miss a few weeks with a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.

Clark was limited in practice on Wednesday, but did not practice Thursday. He reportedly injured his hip in Wednesday's practice, although the injury is not considered serious. Clark is considered week to week, Rapoport added.

The Broncos are hosting the Commanders on Sunday, followed by back-to-back road games in Weeks 3 and 4 against the Dolphins and Bears, respectively.

Clark's 58-game starting streak in the NFL came to an end in Week 1 when he came off the bench. Playing 25 snaps, Clark had two tackles in Week 1's 17-16 loss to the Raiders. The Broncos were credited with zero sacks and only three QB hits on Jimmy Garoppolo's 26 pass attempts Sunday.