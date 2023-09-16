Around the NFL

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, LB Eric Kendricks downgraded to out vs. Titans

Published: Sep 16, 2023 at 03:07 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and linebackers Eric Kendricks and Chris Rumph II have been downgraded to out for Sunday's road matchup versus the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Saturday.

Ekeler (ankle), Kendricks (hamstring/personal reasons) and Rumph (hamstring) were initially listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report.

While it isn't considered a surprise the trio will miss Week 2, Saturday's news should finalize the respective game plans of both clubs in the lead up to kick off.

Chargers RB Joshua Kelley figures to get the bulk of the carries on an offense that leads the league in rushing after Week 1. Kelley tallied 91 yards off 16 carries (5.7 YPC) and scored a touchdown in the 36-34 defeat against the Dolphins. Rookie Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller round out the Chargers' RB room.

Ekeler sprained his ankle during the loss, but managed to finish the game with a team-high 117 yards (one TD) and added four receptions for 47 yards.

It will be interesting to see how the Chargers defense handles the absence of Kendricks, who wears the green dot on his helmet as the unit's signal-caller. Kendricks was second on the team with seven combined tackles in Week 1 and is backed up by Nick Niemann on the team's unofficial depth chart.

Rumph was inactive for the season opener due to the same hamstring injury.

Joey Bosa's status remains as the only question to be answered on Sunday as the star pass rusher is questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers elevated OLB Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe in addition to announcing the downgrades of Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph.

