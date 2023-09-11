News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11

Published: Sep 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM
Around the NFL Staff

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
OTHER NEWS

Carolina Panthers
INJURIES

  • CB Jaycee Horn's hamstring injury is still being evaluated to determine its severity, HC Frank Reich told reporters. Horn left Sunday's loss to the Falcons in the first half without returning.
Chicago Bears
SIGNINGS

Cleveland Browns
INJURIES

  • RT Jack Conklin suffered a torn a ACL in Sunday's win over the Bengals, an MRI revealed Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Conklin will be out for the rest of the 2023 season.
Denver Broncos
INJURIES

  • S Caden Sterns is expected to be out for the 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
Houston Texans
INJURIES

  • S Jalen Pitre has been released from the hospital after suffering a bruised lung in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Pitre is in good spirits after his overnight hospital stay.
Philadelphia Eagles
INJURIES

  • LB Nakobe Dean is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury suffered in Sunday's win over New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that surgery will not be required and whiel injured reserve is a possibility, Dean would be designated to return at some point this season.

