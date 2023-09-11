NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
OTHER NEWS
- S Damar Hamlin is expected to be inactive tonight as a healthy scratch versus the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning, per sources.
INJURIES
- CB Jaycee Horn's hamstring injury is still being evaluated to determine its severity, HC Frank Reich told reporters. Horn left Sunday's loss to the Falcons in the first half without returning.
SIGNINGS
- OLB Dylan Cole
INJURIES
- RT Jack Conklin suffered a torn a ACL in Sunday's win over the Bengals, an MRI revealed Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Conklin will be out for the rest of the 2023 season.
INJURIES
- S Caden Sterns is expected to be out for the 2023 season with a torn patellar tendon he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- S Jalen Pitre has been released from the hospital after suffering a bruised lung in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Pitre is in good spirits after his overnight hospital stay.
INJURIES
- LB Nakobe Dean is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury suffered in Sunday's win over New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that surgery will not be required and whiel injured reserve is a possibility, Dean would be designated to return at some point this season.