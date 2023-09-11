Damar Hamlin expected to be healthy inactive in Bills' season opener vs. Jets on 'Monday Night Football'

The Buffalo Bills safety is expected to be inactive tonight as a healthy scratch versus the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday morning, per sources informed of the situation.
It's simply a numbers crunch in the Bills' deep defensive backfield, Garafolo added, and Hamlin could be active on game day in the coming weeks.
Hamlin has hit every benchmark this offseason since suffering cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 25-year-old participated in offseason work, took part in padded training camp practices and looked fearless during preseason action. A backup safety and special teams player, Hamlin being inactive Monday is no indictment of his inspiring comeback story.
The big takeaway is that Hamlin is a healthy inactive who should make his return to the field this season, even if it isn't Week 1. When it eventually does happen, it'll be an inspiration to many.