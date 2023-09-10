2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Jets game on 'Monday Night Football'

WHERE: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ABC





Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is finally upon us, as teams return to the field after months of practice to put their offseason preparations to the test.





And for the grand finale of the opening weekend of football, we’ll be treated to a divisional showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. Two teams with aspirations of hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in February, and each receiving their fair share of media attention going into this season.





The Bills are the reigning AFC East champions, winning the division each of the last three years behind head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen. But though the team finished 13-3 in 2022, Buffalo failed to achieve the ultimate goal of making it to the Super Bowl, leading to a renewed sense of urgency heading into this year.





On the other side, the Jets are hoping that an offseason full of big moves can pay off immediately and get them back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.





A matchup between the up-and-coming Jets and the powerhouse Bills awaits us in prime time, so grab your popcorn as we break down some of the key storylines heading into the first Monday night game of 2023.





Here are four things to watch for when the Jets host the Bills on Monday Night Football:



