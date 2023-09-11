The First Read: NFL Week 1 first impressions; who's up/down entering Week 2?

3) Pump the brakes on Pittsburgh: The hype machine was too big to ignore when it came to the Steelers this offseason. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was growing up in a hurry, wide receiver George Pickens was a fantasy football darling and head coach Mike Tomlin was all set to prove why he's a future Hall of Famer once again. And then the 49ers came to town and all that happy talk evaporated. There's still a lot to like about the Steelers' potential -- it's just going to be much easier to see that when they're not playing teams like San Francisco. The visiting 49ers thoroughly dismantled the Steelers from the opening kickoff of Sunday's 30-7 result at Acrisure Stadium. They hit Pittsburgh with big plays in the passing game (Brandon Aiyuk had 129 yards and two touchdowns) and the running game (Christian McCaffrey rushed 152 yards and a score), and squelched most of what the Steelers wanted to do offensively. This beatdown said plenty about how good the Niners can be. It also told us how much work Pittsburgh must do to get where it wants to be.

4) The Love train is rolling: Jordan Love started slowly in Green Bay's 38-20 win over Chicago, but he eventually delivered on the expectations that hovered around him all offseason. He finished with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns. He operated the offense with confidence and became more efficient as the game wore on. The best thing about Love was that he played within himself, displaying the type of comfort that comes from sitting on the bench for three years, learning and waiting for his opportunity. This didn't look like a player trying to prove he can make up for what the Packers lost by trading Aaron Rodgers. He looked like a player content in the notion that he's writing his own chapter in Packers history and he gets to decide how it ends.