NFL stats and records, Week 1: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill both break records in season opener

4) Notable rookie quarterbacks have strong performances

Rookie Anthony Richardson showcased some of his promising talent as he made his NFL debut with the Colts in Week 1. Richardson, who was the first rookie Week 1 starter for the Colts since Andrew Luck in 2012, kept Indianapolis competitive against the reigning division champion Jaguars.

Richardson finished the game with 223 pass yards, a passing touchdown, 40 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The 2023 fourth-overall pick became the third player drafted in the top-five in the Common Draft era to throw and rush for a touchdown in his NFL debut -- joining Cam Newton (first overall pick in 2011) and Archie Manning (second overall pick in 1971).

Richardson (21 years and 111 days old on Sunday) also became the youngest player in the Super Bowl era to throw for a touchdown and rush for a touchdown in the same game.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud also made history this week, despite his team falling 25-9 to the Ravens.

The second overall pick in the 2023 draft started off his NFL career with a self-assist, catching his own first career pass attempt after it was tipped at the line. Stroud is the first player in the play-by-play era (since 1991) to catch his first pass attempt.

He and Hall of Famer Brett Favre are the only players since 1991 to be the recipient of their first completion.

Stroud went on to complete 28 of his 44 pass attempts and avoided throwing an interception.