Around the NFL

Chiefs GM sees Kadarius Toney as No. 1 WR: 'I don't know if there is a limit on his game'

Published: May 08, 2023 at 07:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill last offseason. This spring, they lost their most productive wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster, to free agency.

To fill the void this time around, K.C. is counting on Kadarius Toney to step into that No. 1 WR role.

"He's predominately been a guy that is a slot receiver, returner, runner -- a gadget guy, if you will -- but I don't know if there is a limit on his game because he has a vertical game,'' Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last month. "I don't know if [his collegiate team at Florida was] one that vertically pushed the ball down the field, and his time early on in New York, I don't know if they were a team that really vertically pushed the ball down the field."

Related Links

The Florida product was drafted in the first round in 2021, playing in just 12 games with the New York Giants before being traded to Kansas City midway through last season. Veach is counting on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid to unlock Toney's talent.

"It's a fair question to [ask]: 'Has he ever played with a quarterback that likes to push the ball down the field?' We have a lot of high hopes for him," Veach said. "He was a first-round pick for a reason. There's a reason why we traded for him and we felt like he was first-round talent."

In seven games with the Chiefs last season, Toney caught 14 of 17 targets for 171 yards and two TDs. In three postseason games, Toney added seven catches on 10 targets for 50 yards, with a Super Bowl touchdown. Most of those catches were the gadget-type. Five of his 27 targets in 10 games as a Chief, including playoffs, came 10-plus yards downfield, per Next Gen Stats.

"We got him in here in the middle of the season and so there's only so much you can do with him," Veach said. "He's extremely smart so it's not going to be anything [with] grasping ideas or concepts. We were surprised with how quickly he picked it up.

"I think the sky is the limit for him."

The Chiefs are counting on Toney and second-year second-rounder Skyy Moore to "continue to grow" in 2023. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a deep threat, Justin Watson has been productive in limited reps, and K.C. inked Richie James, an underrated pass-catcher, in free agency. Second-round pick Rashee Rice gives the corps a different element entering his rookie campaign.

In the aftermath of trading Hill, the Chiefs replaced the production with numerous bodies, trusting Mahomes could make it work with the new crew. That's still the plan, but having a player like Toney, given his talent, become a field-tilting force would make life easier on Mahomes.

First, Toney, who has missed numerous games due to injury in his young career, must stay healthy.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says Donovan Smith will begin OTAs at LT, Jawaan Taylor at RT

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that veteran Donovan Smith will begin OTAs as the starting left tackle while free-agent signee Jawaan Taylor will play the right side.

news

Texans owner Cal McNair pleased with improved roster entering 2023: 'I see a lot of progress'

Texans owner Cal McNair gave his early view of Houston's roster following the 2023 NFL Draft at the club's charity golf tournament on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, May 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens first-round WR Zay Flowers believes he can 'do it all' in Baltimore's offense

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers says he can "do it all" in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's offense.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh responds to Mekhi Becton's tweet: 'Go earn the left tackle' spot

After New York Jets offensive lineman Mekhi Becton tweeted that he is a left tackle, head coach Robert Saleh told him to go earn the position.

news

Nick Foles addresses future after release from Colts: 'Almost every year of my career I've almost retired'

Quarterback Nick Foles admitted he's "almost retired" every year of his career. He'll have to weigh that decision again after his Friday release from the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Rams WR Van Jefferson feels he's 'getting back to myself' after injury-shortened 2022 season

Injuries at key positions resulted in a disappointing 2022 season for the Rams just one year after taking home a Lombardi trophy. But players are getting healthy and looking ahead to 2023, including WR Van Jefferson, who said this week that he's excited to be getting back to normal workouts after being hindered over the last year.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: QB Justin Fields already 'light-years ahead' of this time last year

While Bears QB Justin Fields flashed potential in 2022, he still has work to do to reach his potential. But as Chicago prepares to open offseason workouts with a revamped offense, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Fields is already "light-years ahead" of where he was this time last year.

news

HC Matt LaFleur says Jordan Love has made 'huge strides,' credits Packers QB coach Tom Clements

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur attributes quarterback Jordan Love's growth to Green Bay's quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. "I think Jordan's made some huge strides. I really do and I think a lot of it is a credit to Tom," LaFleur told reporters Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh doesn't rule out return of CB Marcus Peters: 'Don't close the door on good players'

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has not ruled out adding more pieces, such as Marcus Peters, to the secondary despite recently signing Rock Ya-Sin.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More