Chiefs, DL Chris Jones agree to new one-year deal to end holdout

The new agreement finally ends a holdout that began at the start of training camp and bled into Week 1 of the regular season, when Jones did not suit up for Kansas City's 21-20 loss against the Detroit Lions.

Jones accrued daily fines of $50,000 for each day missed in camp and lost a game check. Heading into the season, he was set to make a base salary of $19.5 million. Just how substantial of a raise Jones has received has yet to be reported.

Whatever the price, Jones has definitely proven his worth. The four-time Pro Bowler has established himself as one of the top players at his position and a difference-maker in the locker room and on the field. He's won two Super Bowls with Kansas City and is coming off a first-team All-Pro season during which he tied his career high with 15.5 sacks.

Jones had hinted at sitting out through Week 8 if necessary amid his contract talks. Instead, the star defender is returning to boost the Chiefs' championship defense far earlier.