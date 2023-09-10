Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves'

Browns star defensive end ﻿Myles Garrett﻿, who had a 13-yard sack Sunday, was at least one Brown who expressed his displeasure with the elves comment earlier in the week. If it resulted in bulletin board material, Chase didn't seem to care.

"What blowback?" Chase said. "If they got a problem with me saying something I'm saying right now, they soft. If they soft with me saying elves, they soft then."

Aside from Chase's comments, the lead-up to the game for the Bengals was brimming with positive Burrow news. He announced himself as ready to go from a calf injury that held him out of the preseason and then signed a massive extension.

He said his calf "felt good enough" on Sunday, but Burrow was clearly not himself.

Still, he's not panicking. It's just one game in front of plenty more, according to the Pro Bowler