Around the NFL

Myles Garrett on Ja'Marr Chase calling Browns 'elves': 'He didn't have to go there'

Published: Sep 09, 2023 at 12:24 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Browns and Bengals don't need any extra motivation ahead of their battle for Ohio to open the season, but Myles Garrett and Ja’Marr Chase are providing some anyway.

On Thursday, Chase took aim at Cleveland, a team that Cincinnati has gone 1-4 against during the Joe Burrow era.

"It feels like a regular game to me," the Bengals wideout said, via cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. "It don't feel no different. It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves, but yeah."

Related Links

Although Cleveland, which does have a mascot known as Brownie the Elf, has been a thorn in Cincinnati's side during the Bengals' resurgence, Chase reiterated that the upcoming game takes on no greater significance to him.

"Uh, I don't really hear it," he said when asked if he's tired about all the talk about the Browns. "If you ask me, I don't really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland. I look forward to the matchups that we have when we're facing them, but other than that, I don't really be caring."

Garrett, however, heard Chase's "elves" remark loud and clear.

"See now that was disrespectful," the two-time All-Pro said Friday. "He didn't have to go there. The elves was probably … he knew better. We might have to have a discussion before or after the game, maybe during if I see him. But yeah the elves is a little bit too far."

Garrett did make his comments with a smile, but the Bengals would be wise to avoid drawing his ire.

In nine games against his cross-state rival, Garrett has delivered with 11 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Chase, meanwhile, has 18 receptions, 194 yards and one score against the Browns, with those numbers fueled largely by his 10-catch performance in a Week 14 win last season, the most recent meeting between the teams.

That's the tale of the tape for Garrett and Chase as their respective squads ramp up for a run at the AFC North, which has belonged to the Bengals the past two years.

Garrett can hold something else directly over Chase's head, though -- one of his 11 sacks came at the WR's expense during a failed trick play.

"I just want to play ball," Garrett said. "So I mean, I don't really take offense to it, but I will say I do have a sack on Ja'Marr Chase. I wouldn't mind adding to it."

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being placed on IR; to miss at least 12th straight game

After being ruled out earlier this week for Week 1, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve.
news

Colts downgrade RB Zack Moss (forearm) to doubtful for Sunday's game against Jaguars

The Colts downgraded running back Zack Moss from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. Indianapolis then promoted RB Jake Funk to the active roster shortly after.
news

Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (neck) to out for Week 1 matchup against Cardinals

Commanders defensive end Chase Young, originally listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week, has been downgraded to out against the Cardinals as he continues to work his way back from a neck stinger.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa feels 'weight off' shoulders with new extension, 'confident' vs. Steelers

After signing a five-year, $170 million extension on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa says he's "confident" heading into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Broncos CB Pat Surtain II looking toward another matchup with Raiders' Davante Adams in season opener

After Raiders WR Davante Adams scored two touchdowns on him in Week 11 last year, Broncos CB Pat Surtain II will get another crack at defending Adams on Sunday.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) questionable for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) questionable to play Sunday vs. Raiders

Jerry Jeudy's status for the Denver Broncos' season opener Sunday against the Raiders remains up in the air as he was designated as questionable Friday, but there is optimism he could play.
news

Packers WR Christian Watson out, WR Romeo Doubs questionable for season opener against Bears

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday's game, and fellow second-year wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.
news

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable to make Giants debut vs. Cowboys

Darren Waller showed up on New York's Friday injury report with a questionable designation due to a hamstring issue. He was listed as having been limited for practice. 
news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (toe) to play vs. Cardinals

Washington announced Friday that WR Terry McLaurin (toe) is no longer listed on this week's injury report and he will be active Sunday versus Arizona.