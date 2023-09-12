Around the NFL

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle) questionable to return to Monday's game against Bills

Published: Sep 11, 2023 at 08:37 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut lasted just four snaps before an ankle injury struck, rendering him questionable to return to Monday night's game against the Bills.

On his first drive for New York, Rodgers' left leg twisted awkwardly on a sack by pass rusher Leonard Floyd. After spending a minute on the ground in pain, he was helped to the sideline and evaluated before being carted to the locker room.

He wore a walking boot both before and after undergoing X-rays, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Backup quarterback Zach Wilson entered the game in relief.

Speaking to ESPN's Lisa Salters following Rodgers' injury, Robert Saleh confirmed the team was evaluating the four-time Most Valuable Player's ankle and expressed confidence in his players remaining on the field.

"We still have a helluva group of guys," he said.

Rodgers dropped back to pass three times. His first and only official attempt was incomplete, his second dropback resulted in a first down due to defensive holding and the third produced the sack and aforementioned injury.

He found pressure in his face from the Bills' pass rush on all three of those plays.

The Jets entered the season with their highest hopes in decades thanks to the acquisition of Rodgers, but worries arose during training camp and preseason over the state of the offensive line's ability to protect the 39-year-old.

Those concerns have already reared their ugly head, putting the Jets' best-laid plans for the season in potential jeopardy.

