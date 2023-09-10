Jets called about Rams QB Matthew Stafford trade before mega-trade for Aaron Rodgers

But that didn't stop teams from calling the Rams about Stafford. Sources say it wasn't just the Jets who reached out, as several other QB-needy teams called to inquire on Stafford's and a few other Rams stars' availability when people around the league wondered if Los Angeles was in sell-mode. The Rams did eventually trade Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins in March, but the rest of the core remains.

Stafford has said it was flattering that teams called about him.

"I just know that I'm really happy where I am," Stafford said at the start of training camp in July. "Playing for this team, playing for this coach and playing for these fans."

Stafford spent last offseason dealing with an elbow issue and wound up playing just nine games last season due to the concussion protocol and a spinal cord contusion. He returns this year with renewed strength, but also a much younger team. He'll also be without Cooper Kupp for at least the first four games of the 2023 season after the wide receiver was placed on injured reserve on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

As for the Jets, they completed months of negotiations when they traded for Rodgers on April 24. But it actually became clear a trade would likely happen when Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show in mid-March and said he intended to play for the Jets in the 2023 season.