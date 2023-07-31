Bills safety Damar Hamlin participates in first padded practice since cardiac arrest

"In football, you can't hit that field with ... hesitation," he said. "You're putting yourself in more danger by doing that. Like I said, I made the choice to play. I'm processing a thousand emotions. I'm not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. Like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith, and my faith is stronger than any fear. That's what I want to preach up here, and that's the message I want to spread on to the world. As long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything. That's what I'm living by right now."

On Jan. 2, Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed following a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week in the Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was discharged on Jan. 11.

Since being medically cleared, Hamlin has vowed to return to the field. He's got the full support of the entire Bills organization.

"It's great. Gave Damar a big hug this morning," Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Monday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live. "Just super proud of him and where he's at. His parents and his brother are here today to support him, first day of pads. So, great story. The mental toughness that this young man's been through from almost losing his life to now he's back playing in Day 1 of pads. So, he's still getting reps like a lot of these guys and competing (for) whatever his role would be on this team. But just excited that he's out here Day 1 of pads."

Participating in padded practice is the latest hurdle the 25-year-old has leaped since becoming the face of cardiac arrest incidents in sports. Hamlin is taking his comeback one day at a time.