Around the NFL

Bills safety Damar Hamlin participates in first padded practice since cardiac arrest

Published: Jul 31, 2023 at 01:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hit another milestone on Monday, participating in his first padded practice since suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

"I made a decision," Hamlin told reporters following practice. "My family, my mom and my dad, they were behind me either way I wanted to go, playing or not. But if this is the decision we're gonna make, we're gonna go with it and keep going. So I made my decision. I'm living with it."

Hamlin said that while there are emotions when facing the prospect of contact for the first time since suffering commotio cordis -- a rare cause of cardiac arrest started by a blow to the chest in a precise spot at the wrong time in the heartbeat -- he won't live his life afraid.

Related Links

"In football, you can't hit that field with ... hesitation," he said. "You're putting yourself in more danger by doing that. Like I said, I made the choice to play. I'm processing a thousand emotions. I'm not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. Like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith, and my faith is stronger than any fear. That's what I want to preach up here, and that's the message I want to spread on to the world. As long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything. That's what I'm living by right now."

On Jan. 2, Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed following a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was in critical condition. He spent nearly a week in the Cincinnati hospital before being flown to Buffalo for further treatment. He was discharged on Jan. 11.

Since being medically cleared, Hamlin has vowed to return to the field. He's got the full support of the entire Bills organization.

"It's great. Gave Damar a big hug this morning," Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Monday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live. "Just super proud of him and where he's at. His parents and his brother are here today to support him, first day of pads. So, great story. The mental toughness that this young man's been through from almost losing his life to now he's back playing in Day 1 of pads. So, he's still getting reps like a lot of these guys and competing (for) whatever his role would be on this team. But just excited that he's out here Day 1 of pads."

Participating in padded practice is the latest hurdle the 25-year-old has leaped since becoming the face of cardiac arrest incidents in sports. Hamlin is taking his comeback one day at a time.

"Right now, my goal is just one day at a time," Hamlin said on Monday. "Even my big goals, I can't even focus on those right now. So my goal is just one day at a time, just coming out in practice, focusing on one period, one second, one play, one step at a time, honestly. So you know, my big goals, I can't even mention them right now because I'd be in the wrong headspace just thinking about them. Thinking that far down the line, it makes me, not lose focus, but it puts emotions inside of me that I don't even need to be dealing with or processing right now. ... My mindset right now is just being ready for the Buffalo Bills whenever they need me."

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick feared to have suffered injury to left Achilles tendon

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered an apparent Achilles injury during practice Monday. Coach Sean Payton told reporters the team's medical staff is evaluating Patrick's left Achilles and will provide further information following an MRI.

news

Colts HC Shane Steichen on Jonathan Taylor: When medical staff clears him, he'll play

Colts head coach Shane Steichen declined to elaborate on Jonathan Taylor's status on the team after reporters surfaced Sunday that Indianapolis could place the star running back on the NFI list

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return; Bills' defense adjusting to change

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet dealing with injuries early in camp

The Seahawks are going through injury issues with their young backfield. Starter Kenneth Walker III is considered week-to-week due to a groin injury, and rookie Zach Charbonnet is dealing with shoulder discomfort.

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: QB Brock Purdy has 'had no arm troubles' in return from UCL surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy continues to hit the marks in his return from offseason UCL elbow surgery. After the first week of training camp, coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that Purdy "had no arm troubles."

news

CB Eli Apple: 'All love' with WR Tyreek Hill after signing with Dolphins

Cornerback Eli Apple and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had beef, but now teammates on the Miami Dolphins, Apple said Sunday everything is copacetic with Hill. "We all good. It's all love. We're on the same team. All love," said Apple.

news

Giants LB Kayvon Thibodeaux aiming to 'be great' in 2023: 'Last year's film kind of disgusts me'

Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is focused on being "great" this year rather than fixating on numbers, telling reporters he's disgusted with what he put on film as a rookie.

news

Jets legend Joe Namath praises Aaron Rodgers for taking pay cut: It's a 'great exhibition of his character'

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had Jets fans on a high since his April trade to New York, but Gang Green legends like Joe Namath seem to be buzzing over him, as well.

news

What We Learned from 'Back Together Weekend' Sunday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm provides his takeaways from Back Together Weekend on Sunday.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: Sean Payton's comments on Nathaniel Hackett-era Broncos 'way out of line'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers got a word in on Sean Payton's negative comments on the Nathaniel Hackett-led Broncos, saying the current Broncos coach "needs to keep my coach's name out of his mouth."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More