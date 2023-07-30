Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula attends first practice since 2022 cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula, who has been out of the public eye since suffering a cardiac arrest in June of 2022, was in attendance for Sunday's practice.

Pegula and her husband, Bills co-owner Terry Pegula, watched practice from an SUV that was parked near the field at St. John Fisher University, WIVB reported.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott greeted the Pegulas as the team stretched, according to the report, and cornerback Tre'Davious White also acknowledged the Bills owners before on-field drills began.

On Feb. 7, Jessica Pegula, Kim's daughter and currently the No. 3-ranked women's tennis player in the world, detailed her mother's condition in an article published on The Players Tribune, which was the first public acknowledgment of the specific incident Kim endured. The Bills previously announced on June 28, 2022, that Kim Pegula was "progressing well" from an unspecified health issue.

Jessica wrote that Kim was "dealing with significant expressive aphasia and significant memory issues" following the incident. Jessica credited her sister, Kelly, for administering life-saving CPR when Kim was found unresponsive in her bed.