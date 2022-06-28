Bills co-owner Kim Pegula 'progressing well' from unspecified health issue

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is resting and progressing, the Pegula family announced Tuesday in its first statement since a June 14 announcement that Pegula was receiving medical care for "unexpected health issues."

"Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue," the statement, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, read. "We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time."

Kim and husband Terry Pegula purchased the Bills franchise in 2014. They also own the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. Kim has served as the Bills' president since 2018. She is also the Sabres team president and president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.