Around the NFL

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula 'progressing well' from unspecified health issue

Published: Jun 28, 2022 at 06:14 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is resting and progressing, the Pegula family announced Tuesday in its first statement since a June 14 announcement that Pegula was receiving medical care for "unexpected health issues."

"Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue," the statement, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, read. "We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time."

Kim and husband Terry Pegula purchased the Bills franchise in 2014. They also own the NHL's Buffalo Sabres. Kim has served as the Bills' president since 2018. She is also the Sabres team president and president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

Since the Pegulas purchased the Bills, the team has gone 73-56 in eight seasons with four playoff appearances.

Related Content

news

Inaugural Awards of Excellence winners to be honored this week

First-ever Awards of Excellence winners to be recognized Thursday and Friday in Canton, Ohio.

news

Former Saints DB Steve Gleason named Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason was named a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree, ESPN announced on Tuesday. The Denver Broncos were also named a finalist for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and NFL free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr was tabbed as a Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalist.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin agrees to three-year extension worth up to $70 million

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin agreed to a three-year contract extension that is worth nearly $70 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Aqib Talib to join Amazon as part of its 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that former All-Pro corner Aqib Talib will join Amazon as a studio analyst for "Thursday Night Football".

news

Baker Mayfield on potential Browns reconciliation: 'The mutual decision on both sides is to move on'

Could Baker Mayfield possibly work things out with the Browns and play for Cleveland in 2022? Mayfield told reporters on Tuesday that "it's pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on."

news

Melvin Gordon: Broncos RBs 'gonna go crazy' in 2022

All of the offseason hype in Denver has focused on the acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, however, could give the Broncos the best backfield in the NFL.

news

Joe Mixon: Bengals 'might be the hottest thing smokin' in the NFL on Sundays'

The Bengals fell short of a Lombardi Trophy in 2021, but running back Joe Mixon believes the team's returning experience and added free agents give Cincinnati an opportunity to be "the hottest thing" in the NFL this season.

news

WR Sterling Shepard: Giants offense 'has potential for a lot of big plays'

After years of bland offense, the New York Giants have the potential to create big plays again under new head coach Brian Daboll. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard credits that to the "moving parts" and "overwhelming" motion that goes into it.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux (hip) 'fully healthy,' will 'be ready to go for training camp'

New York pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, reportedly sustained a minor hip injury during a spring practice, but Thibodeaux said Tuesday during a visit to NFL Network that it's full speed ahead for his first season.

news

Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions

The Houston Texans have been sued for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

Luke Kuechly joins Panthers radio broadcast team for 2022 season

Luke Kuechly is back with the Panthers -- this time in the radio booth. The team announced the all-time great linebacker would be part of the broadcast team for seven games in 2022.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW