Bills co-owner Kim Pegula receiving medical treatment for unspecified health issue 

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday.

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the family said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."