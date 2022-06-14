Around the NFL

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula receiving medical treatment for unspecified health issue 

Published: Jun 14, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is undergoing medical treatment for an unspecified health issue, the Pegula family announced Tuesday.

"Kim Pegula is receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues," the family said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side.

"We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy."

Kim and her husband Terry Pegula purchased the Bills in 2014. The Pegulas also own the NHL's Buffalo Sabres franchise. Kim currently serves as the president of the Bills and Sabres and is the president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

