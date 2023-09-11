Around the NFL

John Harbaugh says Ravens will not look to add RB after losing J.K. Dobbins for rest of season

Published: Sep 11, 2023 at 03:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens lost starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending Achilles tear on Sunday, but the team plans to look in-house to replace the production.

With Justice Hill and Gus Edwards on the active roster, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh also mentioned Melvin Gordon, currently on the team's practice squad, as a possible call-up.

"I think that we're good. I like the guys we've got," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "Melvin, he's here for a reason. Certainly didn't expect it to be this quick, but that's why he's here, that's why he wanted to stay here, I think, because he likes it here. He likes the offense and he likes the environment. He's a heck of a talented guy. You saw him in the preseason. He's a proven back. So I'm very, very glad that he's here."

Hill and Edwards split carries after Dobbins went down with the injury during the Ravens' season-opening 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday. Hill earned nine yards on eight carries and punched in two short TDs. Edwards finished with eight carries for 32 yards.

The 30-year-old Gordon took 17 carries for 59 yards in three preseason games with the Ravens, averaging 3.3 yards per tote. Baltimore released the veteran during final cuts before signing him to the practice squad.

With Dobbins out, expect a running back by committee from Baltimore moving forward, and we could see more designed runs from quarterback Lamar Jackson after doing most of his damage on the ground in Week 1 on scrambles.

Harbaugh said he's comfortable with his backfield now, but things could change in the coming weeks, especially if another injury strikes. The Ravens could check in on the availability of Jonathan Taylor via trade, or other veterans like Kareem Hunt who are currently free agents.

