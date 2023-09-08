Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) questionable to play Sunday vs. Raiders

Jeudy's status for the Denver Broncos' season opener Sunday against the Raiders remains up in the air as he was designated as questionable Friday, but there is optimism he could play.
Head coach Sean Payton said Friday that Jeudy, who was limited for each practice this week, had been "doing well" and he was "encouraged" by his wideout's work.
Quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense could no doubt use Jeudy's presence, as their WR corps has been ailing all offseason with the losses of Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler.
Jeudy, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is entering his fourth season and has missed nine games over the past two seasons, including two last year. In 2022, Jeudy was Wilson's top target, leading the Broncos with 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdown catches.