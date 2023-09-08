News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 8

Published: Sep 08, 2023 at 12:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

INJURIES

  • S Micah Hyde (back) was a full participant in Buffalo's walkthrough on Friday.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • WR DJ Chark (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
  • WR Adam Thielen (ankle) questionable


OTHER NEWS

  • Head coach Frank Reich had “no updates” on LB Brian Burns when asked about his status for Sunday against the Falcons. Burns returned to practice this week after missing a couple sessions, but is currently seeking a contract extension from the team. Reich did not specify who would start if Burns doesn't play.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

INJURIES

  • LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) is questionable to play Sunday against the Packers.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • QB Joe Burrow (calf) will play Sunday against the Browns, per head coach Zac Taylor.
  • DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) is the only Bengals player ruled out Sunday.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • DB Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable to play Sunday against the Bengals, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
  • CB Denzel Ward has cleared concussion protocol and is off the injury report, per Stefanski.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • LS Luke Rhodes signed a contract extension, the team announced.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

OTHER NEWS

  • DE Chandler Jones, who left the team for a “private matter” earlier this week, is not expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, per head coach Josh McDaniels. Jones posted a since-deleted social media message Tuesday claiming that he didn’t “wanna play for the Raiders” if McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler remained in control of the team.﻿﻿
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee) will go through football activities Friday so the team can determine his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Armstead's expectation remains to play Week 1, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

INJURIES

  • LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) has been added to the injury report and is officially questionable versus Tampa Bay. 
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • OT Mekhi Becton isn't practicing Friday due to an illness, per head coach Robert Saleh.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • OG Cody Mauch is dealing with back spasms and will be replaced by Aaron Stinnie if he can't play Sunday against the Vikings, per head coach Todd Bowles.
  • DT Calijah Kancey (calf) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.


OTHER NEWS

  • RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn left the building with an unexcused absence on Wednesday after being demoted on the depth chart, per head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles, who also said Vaughn is back and has put it behind him, told reporters, “If somebody demoted me, I wouldn’t be happy.”﻿
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • CB Tre Avery (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints, per head coach Mike Vrabel.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

  • DE William Bradley-King


INJURIES


