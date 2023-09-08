NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is questionable to play Sunday against the Panthers.
- WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle) questionable
- CB Jeff Okudah (foot) out
INJURIES
- S Micah Hyde (back) was a full participant in Buffalo's walkthrough on Friday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Chandler Wooten was signed off the practice squad.
INJURIES
- WR DJ Chark (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
- WR Adam Thielen (ankle) questionable
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Frank Reich had “no updates” on LB Brian Burns when asked about his status for Sunday against the Falcons. Burns returned to practice this week after missing a couple sessions, but is currently seeking a contract extension from the team. Reich did not specify who would start if Burns doesn't play.
INJURIES
- LB Dylan Cole (hamstring) is questionable to play Sunday against the Packers.
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow (calf) will play Sunday against the Browns, per head coach Zac Taylor.
- DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) is the only Bengals player ruled out Sunday.
INJURIES
- DB Juan Thornhill (calf) is questionable to play Sunday against the Bengals, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
- CB Denzel Ward has cleared concussion protocol and is off the injury report, per Stefanski.
SIGNINGS
- LS Luke Rhodes signed a contract extension, the team announced.
OTHER NEWS
- DE Chandler Jones, who left the team for a “private matter” earlier this week, is not expected to play Sunday against the Broncos, per head coach Josh McDaniels. Jones posted a since-deleted social media message Tuesday claiming that he didn’t “wanna play for the Raiders” if McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler remained in control of the team.
INJURIES
- OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee) will go through football activities Friday so the team can determine his status for Sunday's game against the Chargers, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Armstead's expectation remains to play Week 1, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
INJURIES
- LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) has been added to the injury report and is officially questionable versus Tampa Bay.
INJURIES
- OT Mekhi Becton isn't practicing Friday due to an illness, per head coach Robert Saleh.
SIGNINGS
- DE Nick Bosa officially signed his five-year contract, the 49ers announced on Friday.
INJURIES
- OG Cody Mauch is dealing with back spasms and will be replaced by Aaron Stinnie if he can't play Sunday against the Vikings, per head coach Todd Bowles.
- DT Calijah Kancey (calf) will be a game-time decision, per Bowles.
OTHER NEWS
- RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn left the building with an unexcused absence on Wednesday after being demoted on the depth chart, per head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles, who also said Vaughn is back and has put it behind him, told reporters, “If somebody demoted me, I wouldn’t be happy.”
INJURIES
- CB Tre Avery (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints, per head coach Mike Vrabel.
SIGNINGS
- DE William Bradley-King
INJURIES
- WR Terry McLaurin (toe) is off the injury report and will play Sunday against the Cardinals.
- WR Dax Milne was placed on injured reserve.
- DE James Smith-Williams (oblique) questionable
- DE Chase Young (neck) questionable