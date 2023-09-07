Ground Index

Presented By

RB Index, Week 1: Predicting NFL's top 10 leading rushers for 2023 season

Published: Sep 07, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

It's Year 6 of the RB Index! Where has the time gone? Like last year, I've decided to kick off the new season by predicting the top 10 leading rushers.

Before we jump into my projection, I want to remind you that I'll start my weekly ranking of the top 15 running backs next week, following the opening slate of games.

Alright, enough preamble. Let's get to it.

Rank
1
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders · Year 5

Jacobs ended his holdout in late August, signing a one-year deal worth up to $12 million. Great news for the Raiders, who desperately need the reigning NFL rushing champion in their backfield if they want to contend in the AFC West. Jacobs accounted for 80.3 percent of the team’s total ground yards in 2022. I don’t see that changing much in 2023.

Related Links

Rank
2
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans · Year 8

No running back has been better than Henry over the last five seasons, ranking first in the league in carries (1,464), rushing yards (7,101), rushing touchdowns (68), scrimmage yards (8,072) and scrimmage touchdowns (70) in that span. He’ll vie for his third rushing title in 2023, no doubt, but there’s a chance his carries could decrease with third-round rookie Tyjae Spears in place to spell the 29-year-old.

Rank
3
Nick Chubb
Nick Chubb
Cleveland Browns · Year 6

History says I’d be silly not to rank Chubb near the top of this list. The sixth-year pro has finished in the top three in the league in rushing yards in three of the last four seasons. He’s as reliable as any back has ever been, averaging more than 5.0 yards per carry for his career, as he constantly keeps his legs churning upon contact to gain the extra yards.

Rank
4
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · Year 6

Barkley led the NFL with 931 rushing yards through the first 10 weeks of the season in 2022, but racking up 381 yards the rest of the way destroyed any hopes of winning the rushing crown. Maybe the chips fall differently in 2023. Barkley is still the focal point of Brian Daboll’s offense and will get all the opportunities to make plays.

Rank
5
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers · Year 7

OK, I hear you, Aaron. I should’ve ranked him higher in my RB1 rankings last month, considering Jones ranks sixth in rushing yards and scrimmage yards since 2019. He’s excelled as a pass-catching option out of the backfield for the Packers, and his 5.1 yard-per-carry mark for his career ranks fourth all time (min. 1,000 carries). That is better than sneaky good. Combine that with the fact that he's rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons, and Jones deserves the No. 5 spot here. 

Rank
6
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars · Year 3

Jacksonville's second-year coach Doug Pederson sees Etienne gaining 1,600 yards on the ground in 2023. I could see it, too. Etienne worked all offseason on attacking the hole downhill, which should help him become even more efficient than he was last season. That’s saying a lot, considering he averaged 5.1 yards a pop in 2022.

Rank
7
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers · Year 7

I love Kyle Shanahan for fully utilizing McCaffrey’s skill set. A perfect fit in San Francisco’s explosive offense, McCaffrey had over 1,509 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games with the 49ers last season (playoffs included). He held the top spot in my RB1 rankings, but this list is purely based on rushing production, which is why he sits at No. 7.

Rank
8
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans · Year 2

After posting 1,104 scrimmage yards in 13 games as a rookie, Pierce will again be a focal point of the Texans’ offense. The unit is in transition, with a new offensive coordinator (Bobby Slowik) and a rookie quarterback (C.J. Stroud), which bodes well for Pierce to build on his 2022 performance. After falling just shy of 1,000 rushing yards last season -- when Pierce missed the final four games with an ankle injury -- he should easily crack 1,000 yards in Year 2 if he can stay healthy.

Rank
9
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks · Year 2

In 2022, Walker led all rookies in rushing yards (1,050) and rushing touchdowns (nine) and was the only running back in the NFL with three carries of 50-plus yards. He brings an explosive element to the Seahawks’ run game, and despite Seattle adding rookie Zach Charbonnet to the backfield and more firepower to its passing attack, I like Walker’s chances to build on his rookie production. The key is staying healthy.

Rank
10
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Philadelphia Eagles · Year 4

Though Swift is sharing the rushing load with Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and QB Jalen Hurts, I see him taking the lead role in ground attack. He’s a dynamic playmaker who has yet to play a full season or exceed 650 rushing yards in a season. That changes in 2023.

The Ground Index presented by FedEx ranks NFL running back performances all season long. Check out the weekly FedEx Air NFL Players of the Week and cast your vote after Sunday Night Football.

Related Content

news

RB Index: Constructing the perfect NFL running back

Maurice Jones-Drew assembles the perfect running back, combining the traits of some of today's top talent in the NFL. Who has the best hands? Ideal size? Top speed?
news

RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew evaluated every running back who started a game during the 2022 NFL regular season to create a COMPLETE ranking, from 1 to 75. Did rushing champion Josh Jacobs finish on top?
news

RB Index: Eagles' Miles Sanders among four running backs I was wrong about in 2022

After revisiting his preseason rankings of all 32 RB1s, Maurice Jones-Drew admits he was wrong about four players, including one Pro Bowler who is set to play in Super Bowl LVII.
news

RB Index, Championship Sunday: QBs headline juicy AFC title game, but running backs will decide winner

Superstar quarterbacks undoubtedly headline the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, but Maurice Jones-Drew explains why the running backs will actually decide who wins.
news

RB Index, Divisional Round: Ranking the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs

Heading into the Divisional Round, Maurice Jones-Drew ranks the top 10 rushers remaining in the NFL playoffs, a list that includes three teams with two players apiece. 
news

Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season. Which player earns the No. 1 spot?
news

RB Index, Week 17: Cowboys, Packers lead NFL's top five rushing duos this season

Maurice Jones-Drew reveals his top five rushing duos in the NFL this season. Will the Cowboys or Packers tandem earn the No. 1 spot? Plus, an updated ranking of his top 15 running backs ahead of Week 17.
news

RB Index, Week 16: Analyzing Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry's Hall of Fame candidacy

Maurice Jones-Drew assesses the Hall of Fame candidacies of Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry, two running backs who could pass him on the all-time rushing leaderboard in Week 16. Plus, check out his updated ranking of the top 15 RBs right now.
news

RB Index, Week 15: Three fresh-legged running backs who could impact the NFL playoff picture

Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights three running backs with 50 or fewer carries this season who could significantly impact the stretch run. Plus, see which team now has TWO players in MJD's top 15 RB rankings. 
news

RB Index, Week 14: Three teams whose 2023 starting RB isn't on the current roster

Can the Eagles improve their No. 5-ranked rushing attack? Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights three teams who will be looking for a new primary RB in 2023. Plus, there's a new No. 1 at the top of his RB rankings.
news

RB Index, Week 13: Five running backs who can save their teams' seasons

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five running backs who can save their teams' seasons down the stretch. Plus, how far did Josh Jacobs climb in MJD's top 15 RB rankings after a huge performance last week?