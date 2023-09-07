RB Index, Week 1: Predicting NFL's top 10 leading rushers for 2023 season

OK, I hear you, Aaron. I should’ve ranked him higher in my RB1 rankings last month, considering Jones ranks sixth in rushing yards and scrimmage yards since 2019. He’s excelled as a pass-catching option out of the backfield for the Packers, and his 5.1 yard-per-carry mark for his career ranks fourth all time (min. 1,000 carries). That is better than sneaky good. Combine that with the fact that he's rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons, and Jones deserves the No. 5 spot here.