Around the NFL

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs believes 1,000 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving within reach as rookie

Published: Sep 06, 2023 at 08:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has set his sights on a bar rarely crossed by running backs.

Gibbs told ESPN's Michele Steele he believes he can top 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a season.

"Most definitely, especially with this system," the rookie RB said.

The Lions drafted Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick, believing he can be a dual-threat difference-maker. In two years at Georgia Tech and one at Alabama, Gibbs never hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark or 500-yard receiving mark during a college campaign. With the Crimson Tide last season, Gibbs generated 926 rush yards and 444 receiving yards with 10 total touchdowns.

Related Links

A 1,000/500-yard campaign has become a statistical anomaly recently, as NFL clubs platoon backfield players for different purposes. Only Christian McCaffrey hit both figures last season, earning 1,139 yards and 741 receiving.

In the past three seasons, there have been only eight instances of an RB earning 500-plus rushing yards, per Next Gen Stats. Of those, only McCaffrey coupled it with a 1,000-yard rushing campaign last year. Others have come close. Austin Ekeler went 915/722 in 2022 and 911/647 in 2021. Alvin Kamara went 898/756 in 2020.

The Lions have suggested they'll use Gibbs creatively, and with questionable depth at receiver, getting the RB involved in the passing game is logical. The rookie noted that if Detroit gets off to winning ways early, the stats and accolades will come.

"If we win, the rest will come," Gibbs said.

Thursday's kickoff between the Lions and Kansas City Chiefs offers our first real glimpse into how Detroit plans to use Gibbs. K.C. defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knows the running back is one to keep an eye on.

"It's all eyeballs on No. 26 when he goes in the game," Spags said earlier this week, via the official transcript. "That's one of the things we've been talking about, know where he is and if he's in the game because we certainly think with a guy that's that explosive they're going to try to find way to get him the ball."

Gibbs splitting the backfield with David Montgomery could take a bite out of the rookie's statistical upside. Still, there is no question the Lions selected the Alabama product early in the first round believing he could contribute in a big way right out of the gate.

Related Content

news

Carl Nassib, first active NFL player to come out as gay, announces retirement from football

Veteran pass rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, who in 2021 became the NFL's first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday after seven seasons.
news

Mac Jones, Patriots preparing to face Eagles, 'best defensive line' in NFL: 'A bunch of beasts'

Mac Jones and the new-look Patriots offense are preparing to take on the defending NFC champion Eagles and a menacing defensive front in Sunday's season opener.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Jets ready to 'fly together' in 2023 season

After an offseason of headlines and hype, the New York Jets are ready to take flight into the 2023 NFL campaign as their season of "Hard Knocks" comes to a close. Brendan Walker recaps the fifth and final episode.
news

Former Rams DB Eddie Meador, member of HOF All-1960s Team, dies at 86

Eddie Meador, a six-time Pro Bowler with the Los Angeles Rams and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1960s Team, has died, the team announced Tuesday. He was 86 years old. 
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott 'to be with us a long time,' open to extension during season

The Cowboys had a busy summer in terms of contract extensions, but one player who is up for a new deal is quarterback Dak Prescott. Owner Jerry Jones discussed Prescott's future during a radio interview on Tuesday.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce believed to have avoided long-term knee injury; status in doubt for kickoff game vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers preparing to face 49ers star Nick Bosa in Week 1

﻿Nick Bosa﻿'s contract situation hovers over the Bay Area like a dense smog unwilling to dissipate as the start of the 2023 season fast approaches. In Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin is preparing for the 49ers star to show up.
news

Broncos know key to Week 1 win over Raiders is slowing Josh Jacobs: 'A pretty tough task'

The Sean Payton era commences this week in Denver with a familiar goal for the Broncos: Slow ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿. The Raiders are 7-0 in games Jacobs plays against Denver.
news

Derwin James: Chargers' defense 'a bunch of grown men coming together' to finally improve in 2023

The Chargers have been waiting for the defense to turn the corner for years, particularly struggling the past two seasons under coach Brandon Staley. Derwin James sees a defense that will finally put it together.
news

Tom Brady sees 'invigorated' Aaron Rodgers after trade to Jets: 'I think he's gonna have a great year'

Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, retired quarterback Tom Brady says he sees an "invigorated" Aaron Rodgers after the trade to the New York Jets this past offseason.