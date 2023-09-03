Around the NFL

OC Ben Johnson: Lions could use RB Jahmyr Gibbs in ways that 'people don't quite think we might'

Published: Sep 03, 2023 at 06:47 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was already expected to provide another wrinkle or two to Detroit's attack.

Then offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to add another layer of intrigue on Saturday.

"We might use Gibbs in some ways that people don't quite think we might," Johnson said during his news conference, per the team’s Tim Twentyman.

Related Links

Detroit signaled its intent to use Gibbs heavily by making him the No. 12 overall pick in April's draft. A shifty back out of Alabama, he figures to be the lightning to David Montgomery's thunder in the club's revamped backfield.

While Montgomery takes over where the departed Jamaal Williams left off, serving up bowling-ball runs in the red zone and making defenders regret contact between the tackles, most believe Gibbs will be the primary catcher out of the backfield.

He was that for the Crimson Tide in his final year in college, collecting 44 receptions for 444 yards and three scores. He also proved capable of doing it professionally during the preseason in limited work, when he logged six carries for 19 yards and a catch for 18.

Johnson's comment raises the question of just how else he plans to employ to dynamic playmaker.

Whether he intends to give Gibbs extended looks out of the slot, has a unique package prepared or is even simply practicing gamesmanship ahead of the NFL Kickoff Game versus the Chiefs, Johnson can be trusted to get the most out of the rookie.

The Lions surprised under his leadership last year with the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, then decided to retool their rushing attack even after ranking 11th in ground yards.

Gibbs will play an integral role in whatever the new-look attack achieves.

We will get our first glimpse at how that shapes up on Sept. 7 in Kansas City, when the jack of all trades could prove to be an ace up Detroit's sleeve.

Related Content

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup happy to be '1,000 leaps forward' from last year at this time

The Dallas Cowboys' big-ticket offensive addition was wide receiver Brandin Cooks, but they stand to receive just as big a boost from Michael Gallup's return to full health. 
news

Cowboys, RT Terence Steele agree to terms on five-year, $86.8 million extension

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele has agreed to terms on a five-year, $86.8 million extension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per Steele's agent. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed, and a max value of $91.8 million, Pelissero added.
news

Dolphins' Bradley Chubb has chance to 'fly around and cause havoc' in return to Vic Fangio's defense

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's restoration to the sideline after a one-year hiatus also restored his working relationship with Bradley Chubb -- and the two-time Pro Bowler is optimistic about what their reunion can achieve. 
news

Eagles' James Bradberry having 'fun' taking some reps at nickel corner: 'It's a different world in there'

The Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry said this week that "It's been fun" taking snaps at nickel cornerback ahead of the 2023 season, adding that he made the change in an effort to provide depth in case of injury and enhance his own understanding of the game. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp visiting specialist in Minnesota to further understand hamstring issue

Cooper Kupp is getting an extra look at his hamstring. The star Rams wide receiver is in Minnesota today visiting with a body specialist to further understand the root of his injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott believes Cowboys offense loaded with plenty of 'playmakers'

Dak Prescott believes the 2023 Dallas Cowboys offense is poised for brighter Sundays thanks to the roster being locked and loaded with playmakers. 
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell unworried about facing Chris Jones: 'Until he's in the building, it's not a concern'

Speaking on 97.1 The Ticket, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says his team isn't going to worry about what-ifs about whether Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones plays Week 1.
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa in win-now mode: 'More than ever, I just want to win some games'

Ahead of his eighth NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said he's approaching the game with an increased emphasis on winning, knowing that the Bolts' window at greatness doesn't stay open long.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Confidence 'very high' we can win NFC North

Speaking with reporters Friday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discussed the unusual amount of hype surrounding the 2023 team and his "very high" confidence in the Lions' ability to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.