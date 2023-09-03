OC Ben Johnson: Lions could use RB Jahmyr Gibbs in ways that 'people don't quite think we might'

Detroit signaled its intent to use Gibbs heavily by making him the No. 12 overall pick in April's draft. A shifty back out of Alabama, he figures to be the lightning to David Montgomery's thunder in the club's revamped backfield.

While Montgomery takes over where the departed Jamaal Williams left off, serving up bowling-ball runs in the red zone and making defenders regret contact between the tackles, most believe Gibbs will be the primary catcher out of the backfield.

He was that for the Crimson Tide in his final year in college, collecting 44 receptions for 444 yards and three scores. He also proved capable of doing it professionally during the preseason in limited work, when he logged six carries for 19 yards and a catch for 18.

Johnson's comment raises the question of just how else he plans to employ to dynamic playmaker.

Whether he intends to give Gibbs extended looks out of the slot, has a unique package prepared or is even simply practicing gamesmanship ahead of the NFL Kickoff Game versus the Chiefs, Johnson can be trusted to get the most out of the rookie.

The Lions surprised under his leadership last year with the fifth-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, then decided to retool their rushing attack even after ranking 11th in ground yards.

Gibbs will play an integral role in whatever the new-look attack achieves.