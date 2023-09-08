TE Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable to make Giants debut vs. Cowboys

Darren Waller﻿'s Giants debut is no longer guaranteed to happen Sunday night.

The tight end showed up on New York's Friday injury report with a questionable designation due to a hamstring issue. He was listed as having been limited for practice.

Waller did not appear on the report prior to Friday, making his end-of-week addition a surprise and a concern, considering the timing. New York hosts the divisional-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night to open the season.