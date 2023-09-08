Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (toe) to play vs. Cardinals

The Washington Commanders will have star receiver Terry McLaurin on the field in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The club announced Friday that McLaurin is no longer listed on this week's injury report and will be active Sunday.

McLaurin suffered a toe injury during the Commanders' preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 21, but the club has been optimistic he'd be ready Week 1.

The wideout started the week listed as limited on the practice report but got in full sessions Thursday and Friday, making him good to go Sunday.

McLaurin has led Washington in catches and receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. In 2022, he netted 77 catches, 1,191 yards, 15.5 yards per reception, and five touchdown grabs. McLaurin has accounted for 29.5% of Commanders' receiving yards since 2019, the highest share of any single team's receiving yards in that span.

With Sam Howell starting the season under center, having both McLaurin and Jahan Dotson at his disposal will make life much easier.