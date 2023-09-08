Packers WR Christian Watson out, WR Romeo Doubs questionable for season opener against Bears

The Jordan Love era will begin with big questions at wide receiver as the Green Bay Packers travel to Chicago to face the Bears.
Receiver Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday's game, and fellow second-year wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.
Watson sat out the entire week of practice due to the injury, while Doubs got in limited work after missing Wednesday's session.
Watson got off to a wobbly start to his rookie campaign but got hot down the stretch, generating 31 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns in the final eight games of the 2022 season. The young speedster hoped to build on the late-season production and provide Love a big-play threat. Alas, those hopes will be on hold for at least another week.
Likewise, Doubs had an up-and-down first season, finishing with 42 catches for 425 yards and three TDs in 13 games, most of his production coming early in the year. Indications out of Packers camp this summer were Doubs showed a good rapport with Love.
The hope is Doubs will be healthy enough to play Sunday. Otherwise, an already young pass-catching corps will be even more green. Second-round rookie Jayden Reed shined in the preseason and should see a host of targets. Behind him is fifth-round rookie Dontayvion Wicks, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and second-year player Samori Toure, who had five catches for 82 yards and a TD last season.
With questions at receiver, rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft could see their workloads increase alongside veteran Josiah Deguara.