NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Jets stun Dallas with dynamic RB duo; Anthony Richardson runs wild

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule).
This past Monday vs. Buffalo, the Jets won on the strength of a defense causing havoc and forcing Josh Allen into turnovers. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson and the New York offense were just good enough to land the shocking upset. This coming Sunday at Dallas, the Jets will win on the strength of a defense causing havoc and forcing Dak Prescott into turnovers. Meanwhile, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will carry Gang Green's offense in another shocking upset.
Matthew Stafford connected with young receivers Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua for 119 yards apiece in last week’s win. Atwell hauled in a game-long 44-yard reception in that contest. This time out, the Rams’ 2021 second-round pick has a pair of touchdown receptions that each go for 50-plus yards.
The Lions return home against a heavy zone-coverage defense in Seattle. Amon-Ra St. Brown is at his best against zone, while Jared Goff averaged 10 more points per game at home than on the road in 2022. St. Brown will match up against either Coby Bryant, who received a lowly 37.3 PFF grade in Week 1 after surrendering the most targets and receptions in the NFL, or rookie Devon Witherspoon, who’s coming off a hamstring injury. St. Brown is positioned to best his career-high marks in targets (13), receptions (11) and receiving yards (122) against the Seahawks.
Fans and fantasy managers of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson came out of Week 1 short on celebration and long on regret as the star QBs combined for 9.74 fantasy points. I come to bring hope. The kings of the North will top that number in the first quarter of their Week 2 meeting in Cincinnati and will ride a back-and-forth bonanza to a combined 52 fantasy points (shoutout to Route 52 in Ohio).
The Titans had the league’s No. 1 run defense and the worst pass defense last season. Chargers star RB Austin Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury. All this should translate to Justin Herbert having way more than the 33 pass attempts he had in Week 1. Per Next Gen Stats, no defense has allowed more deep passing yards and touchdowns than Tennessee's unit since the start of the 2022 season, and Mike Williams leads the NFL in air yards per target since 2019 (min. 300 targets). Multiple 40-plus-yard receiving touchdowns are on tap for Williams this week.
The Texans have allowed the most rushing yards since the start of 2022, and they have allowed the most on outside runs by far. Do you know who had the most yards on outside rushes for the Colts in Week 1? Anthony Richardson. The rookie quarterback breaks two long runs against Houston on his way to rushing for a buck fifty.
The Lions registered the first upset of the 2023 NFL season, beating the defending Super Bowl champs at Arrowhead, while the Seahawks looked dreadful at home in a blowout loss to the division-rival Rams. Even with extra time to prepare, the Lions get upset at home by Seattle, as Geno Smith connects with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf for touchdowns while Kenneth Walker III rushes for 100 yards.
Full NFL Week 2 schedule
Thursday, September 14
Sunday, September 17
- Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX)
- New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, September 18
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN Deportes)
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+)