Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Jets stun Dallas with dynamic RB duo; Anthony Richardson runs wild

Published: Sep 15, 2023 at 09:52 AM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 2 schedule).

Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

This past Monday vs. Buffalo, the Jets won on the strength of a defense causing havoc and forcing Josh Allen into turnovers. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson and the New York offense were just good enough to land the shocking upset. This coming Sunday at Dallas, the Jets will win on the strength of a defense causing havoc and forcing Dak Prescott into turnovers. Meanwhile, Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will carry Gang Green's offense in another shocking upset.

Related Links

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

Matthew Stafford connected with young receivers Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua for 119 yards apiece in last week’s win. Atwell hauled in a game-long 44-yard reception in that contest. This time out, the Rams’ 2021 second-round pick has a pair of touchdown receptions that each go for 50-plus yards.

Joel_Smyth_1400x1000
Joel Smyth

The Lions return home against a heavy zone-coverage defense in Seattle. Amon-Ra St. Brown is at his best against zone, while Jared Goff averaged 10 more points per game at home than on the road in 2022. St. Brown will match up against either Coby Bryant, who received a lowly 37.3 PFF grade in Week 1 after surrendering the most targets and receptions in the NFL, or rookie Devon Witherspoon, who’s coming off a hamstring injury. St. Brown is positioned to best his career-high marks in targets (13), receptions (11) and receiving yards (122) against the Seahawks. 

image002
Matt Okada

Fans and fantasy managers of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson came out of Week 1 short on celebration and long on regret as the star QBs combined for 9.74 fantasy points. I come to bring hope. The kings of the North will top that number in the first quarter of their Week 2 meeting in Cincinnati and will ride a back-and-forth bonanza to a combined 52 fantasy points (shoutout to Route 52 in Ohio).

michelle_magdziuk_1400x1000
Michelle Magdziuk

The Titans had the league’s No. 1 run defense and the worst pass defense last season. Chargers star RB Austin Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury. All this should translate to Justin Herbert having way more than the 33 pass attempts he had in Week 1. Per Next Gen Stats, no defense has allowed more deep passing yards and touchdowns than Tennessee's unit since the start of the 2022 season, and Mike Williams leads the NFL in air yards per target since 2019 (min. 300 targets). Multiple 40-plus-yard receiving touchdowns are on tap for Williams this week. 

Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

The Texans have allowed the most rushing yards since the start of 2022, and they have allowed the most on outside runs by far. Do you know who had the most yards on outside rushes for the Colts in Week 1? Anthony Richardson. The rookie quarterback breaks two long runs against Houston on his way to rushing for a buck fifty. 

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

The Lions registered the first upset of the 2023 NFL season, beating the defending Super Bowl champs at Arrowhead, while the Seahawks looked dreadful at home in a blowout loss to the division-rival Rams. Even with extra time to prepare, the Lions get upset at home by Seattle, as Geno Smith connects with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf for touchdowns while Kenneth Walker III rushes for 100 yards.

Full NFL Week 2 schedule

Thursday, September 14

Sunday, September 17

Monday, September 18

Related Content

news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Keenan Allen balls in Dolphins-Chargers shootout; 2 sacks for T.J. Watt

NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Which offensive superstars will steal the show in a Dolphins-Chargers shootout? Who will be Sam Howell's favorite target? 
news

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Fred Warner's game-winning pick-six lifts 49ers over PHI

Can the 49ers' defense continue its dominance against the top-seeded Eagles? Who will step up for the Bengals against the Chiefs? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Championship Sunday.
news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Chiefs RUN wild; Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones forge epic bout

Will the high-flying Chiefs actually do their most impressive work against the Jaguars ... on the ground? Are Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones about to engage in a record-setting shootout? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for the Divisional Round.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Saquon Barkley's BIG day lifts Giants over Vikings

Who shows out in the New York Giants' upset win over the Minnesota Vikings? Will Nyheim Hines have a second straight game with a kick return for a score? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: DROY candidates Sauce Gardner, Tariq Woolen each record INT

How will Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen fare when their teams face off in Seattle? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2022 season.
news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Chase Young bests Nick Bosa in 2022 debut; Texans upset Titans

How will Chase Young fare in his 2022 debut? Can the Texans finally stop Derrick Henry? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2022 season.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jaguars upset Cowboys; Mayfield magic continues for Rams

Will Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars pull off an upset against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys? Can Baker Mayfield provide more magic in the Rams' trip to Green Bay? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2022 season.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Giants upset Eagles in scoring explosion; Mike White equals Josh Allen

Will Daniel Jones and the Giants pull off an upset over the Eagles? Can Jets QB Mike White hang with Bills superstar Josh Allen? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2022 season.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

How will Eagles receiver A.J. Brown fare against his former team? How many pass TDs will Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow combine for when they meet Sunday? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2022 season.
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Trevor Lawrence outrushes Lamar Jackson; Packers upset Eagles

Will Trevor Lawrence outrush Lamar Jackson? Can the Packers channel another upset win against a heavily favored NFC power? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2022 season.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Jets finally beat Pats! Jeff Saturday's Colts hand Eagles 2nd straight loss

Will the Jets FINALLY beat the Patriots? Can Jeff Saturday's Colts stay hot and hand the Eagles their second straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2022 season.