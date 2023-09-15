NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Jets stun Dallas with dynamic RB duo; Anthony Richardson runs wild

The Titans had the league’s No. 1 run defense and the worst pass defense last season. Chargers star RB Austin Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury. All this should translate to Justin Herbert having way more than the 33 pass attempts he had in Week 1. Per Next Gen Stats, no defense has allowed more deep passing yards and touchdowns than Tennessee's unit since the start of the 2022 season, and Mike Williams leads the NFL in air yards per target since 2019 (min. 300 targets). Multiple 40-plus-yard receiving touchdowns are on tap for Williams this week.