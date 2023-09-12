Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen after four-turnover game vs. Jets: 'I am the reason we lost tonight'

Published: Sep 12, 2023 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen relived a MetLife nightmare from 2022, tossing interceptions and costing his team a chance at a division win against the New York Jets.

"Trying to force the ball. Same (expletive), same place, different day," Allen said following Monday night's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.

Allen turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions, tying his career high. Three of the giveaways came in the second half, as the Bills squandered a 13-3 halftime lead.

The turnover trove echoed last November's disaster for Allen against the Jets in which he threw two INTs, competed 52.94 percent of his passes for 205 yards and no touchdowns.

Allen has 17 career giveaways versus New York, his most against any opponent.

"It's a good defense we played, but we can't play two guys," he said. "Can't play them and us. And I played us tonight."

Related Links

Allen forced all three passes into coverage. The first was essentially an arm punt. The second was a bone-headed decision deep to Stefon Diggs in double coverage the entire time. The final INT, Gabe Davis was never open toward the sideline. The fumble was simply Allen not being prepared for a hot snap and unable to corral the ball before trying to make something happen.

"I hurt our team tonight. I cost our team tonight," he said, shouldering the blame. "This feels eerily similar to last year, and I hate that it's the same, I do ... The effort was there. Our guys played so hard. Defense gave us opportunities. They played a heck of a game. It sucks when you feel like you're the reason, and I am the reason we lost tonight."

Turnovers have characterized Allen's career. His 84 giveaways lead the NFL since he was drafted in 2018. Some are a product of the big-armed QB trying to make a play. Some, like Monday night, are unforgivable for a veteran QB of his caliber.

"He knows, he knows he can play better," coach Sean McDermott said. "I know he's capable of playing better. He's capable of playing smarter as well, and he's got to do that for us, to number one stay healthy and then number two, to take care of the football. He's more than capable of doing that."

The Bills have a short week before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, giving Allen a chance to wash Monday night's terrible taste out of his mouth.

"Yeah, it's not like I'm going out there and trying to throw interceptions," he said. "I guess we'll find out on tape, try to correct it and got to correct it fast. We've got a short week and can't let this game turn into two."

It's a long season, and getting a dud out of the way early could be beneficial for Allen and Buffalo -- better than coming in January. The key is not letting it spiral. Allen and the Bills are too talented to let one game, as bad as it was, define their 2023 season.

Related Content

news

Chris Jones' new one-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $25 million; Kansas City has option to franchise tag DL in 2024

Chris Jones' new contract with the Chiefs is worth up to $25 million through incentives with a base salary of $19.5 million, but Kansas City still has the option to give the All-Pro DL the franchise tag in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets RB Breece Hall 'still that dude' in return from ACL injury vs. Bills

While Aaron Rodgers' injury left a dark cloud over an incredible win Monday night, the on-field start of Jets RB Breece Hall's comeback from a serious knee injury was the silver lining. 
news

Jets undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson on 65-yard walk-off punt return vs. Bills: 'It felt like I was dreaming'

After quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with what is now feared to be a torn Achilles, a cloud momentarily formed over the Jets. But the team fought through it, forcing the Bills to overtime, where Xavier Gipson delivered the knockout blow.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Jets' overtime win against Bills on Monday night

On an evening in which an injury to Aaron Rodgers cast a shadow, the New York Jets still found a path to prevail against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers feared to have suffered torn Achilles in overtime win over Bills

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles on the first drive of Monday night's win over the Bills.
news

Week 1 Monday inactives: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
news

Jets RB Breece Hall active for Monday night's game against Bills

Jets running back Breece Hall is active and will make his return for New York on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Chiefs, DL Chris Jones agree to new one-year deal to end holdout

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a new one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Steelers DE Cam Heyward (groin) to miss multiple weeks, likely headed to injured reserve

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a groin injury he suffered on Sunday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.
news

John Harbaugh says Ravens will not look to add RB after losing J.K. Dobbins for rest of season

The Baltimore Ravens lost starting RB J.K. Dobbins for the rest of the 2023 season after he tore his Achilles on Sunday. Head coach John Harbaugh, however, doesn't anticipate adding another player to the position group.
news

Browns RT Jack Conklin out for 2023 season with torn ACL

All-Pro RT Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL in Cleveland's Week 1 win over Cincinnati and will miss the rest of the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.