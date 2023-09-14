Fantasy football 2023 Week 2 sleepers: Do you believe in Jordan Love?

No one expected Jordan Love to be Aaron Rodgers. And we were right. He scored more fantasy points in his first career start than Rodgers did in his first career start. I kid, of course. But Love showed that he could be a credible fantasy (and real life) quarterback option. It’s easy to dismiss against a shaky Bears defense, but on film, Love looked the part.





He’ll get a slightly tougher test this week against a Falcons defense that beefed up its secondary in the offseason. Those moves paid dividends in last week's win, with Jessie Bates picking off a pair of Bryce Young passes. This new Green Bay offense won’t remind you of past Packers powerhouses, but it should provide more production than the Panthers (alliteration is fun) -- especially if Christian Watson returns this week but even if he doesn't. Love is a nice streaming option and should be started in two-QB formats.