NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defenses

Look, I am going to be streaming against the Cardinals a lot this season. We still don't know whether it’ll be Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune starting for Arizona, but either way, it's a favorable matchup for the defense playing them. The Commanders started off slow last season, but from Week 6 on they looked like the top-end unit they were in 2021. They are a must-start in Week 1 and have what is possibly another favorable matchup against the Broncos in Week 2.





EDITOR'S UPDATE: Dobbs is expected to start for the Cardinals in Week 1, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.