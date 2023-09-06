NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Jason Myers scored the third-most fantasy points among kickers last season. That's largely because Pete Carroll tends to be conservative on offense and is more willing to kick a field goal. Plus, Seattle has an offense that can move the ball and the Rams defense is no longer the tough matchup it once was. Myers is a must-start kicker in Week 1.
Last season, the Chargers allowed the eighth-most fantasy PPG to kickers. This game will also be played in a controlled environment, so you don't have significant weather concerns. I am expecting a lot of points to be scored in this one, which should lead to more opportunities for the kickers. Start Jason Sanders.
Riley Patterson scored the ninth-most fantasy points at the position while kicking for the Jaguars last season. Now, Brandon McManus gets the benefit of playing with Trevor Lawrence and the ascending Jags offense. I am all about targeting kickers on high-scoring offenses, which puts McManus in play for Week 1.
Graham Gano was the sixth-highest scoring fantasy kicker last season. While the Giants may have difficulty scoring touchdowns against a stout Cowboys defense, that could lead to more field goal attempts. Last year, in two games against the Cowboys, Gano hit five field goals on six attempts. Dallas allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to kickers in 2022. Gano is in play despite what looks like a tough matchup at first glance.
Sit 'Em
Nick Folk was very effective with the Patriots last season, but he was traded away to clear the way for fourth-round pick Chad Ryland. The rookie has the tough task of making his NFL debut against the Eagles, who allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to kickers last season. I also question how successful the Pats will be at moving the ball against this defense. Go in another direction.
Chris Boswell is a known commodity in fantasy football, which sometimes leads fantasy managers to draft him on name value alone. But playing him against the Niners would be an unnecessary risk. Last year, San Francisco allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers. The Steelers' offense could struggle to move the ball against one of the best defenses in the league, even if it is missing Nick Bosa (contract holdout). I would play another kicker.
The Lions didn’t seem to be satisfied with Riley Patterson after the preseason. They signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad. Plus, Patterson gets a tough Week 1 matchup, as the Chiefs allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers last season. Teams tend to play more aggressively against the Chiefs, as settling for field goals is a losing proposition against Mahomes and Co. There are better options for you to start.
Matt Prater is a name veteran fantasy players know, but that doesn't mean you should start him in Week 1. Last season, the Commanders allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers. I question how often the Cardinals' offense will even move the ball past midfield against the Commanders. Do not start Prater.