Patriots trading veteran kicker Nick Folk to Titans

The Titans have been cycling through kickers the entire preseason. They cut two kickers, Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff, this preseason before signing Michael Badgley, who also was cut after he failed to win the job.

The Patriots drafted kicker Chad Ryland in Round 4 out of Maryland, and he figures to be the Patriots' Week 1 kicker despite not attempting a single field-goal try in three preseason games this year. (Folk made New England's only preseason FG attempt, a 44-yarder in the first game.)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the team's lack of game opportunities for his dueling kickers this weekend.

"We've had plenty of (field-goal attempts) in practice, so that's what we have to go off of," Belichick said.

While Folk lacks the leg strength to be a weapon on kickoffs or longer FG tries, Ryland at least flashed his strong leg on kickoffs, with five of his seven preseason attempts ending in touchbacks. Last season at Maryland, Ryland connected on 19 of 23 field-goal attempts (82.6%), including 3-for-6 on tries of 50 yards or longer.

The NFL's kicker merry-go-round has been spinning quickly of late. On Monday, the Browns traded for kicker Dustin Hopkins from the Chargers. Earlier on Tuesday, the Broncos acquired Wil Lutz from the Saints.