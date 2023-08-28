Around the NFL

Browns acquiring kicker Dustin Hopkins from Chargers in trade, releasing Cade York

Published: Aug 28, 2023 at 02:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Cade York﻿'s rough preseason has prompted the Browns to head in a new direction at kicker.

Cleveland is acquiring veteran Dustin Hopkins via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The teams have since announced the trade.

The Browns are releasing York following the trade, per Rapoport.

Related Links

After a rookie season in which York helped the Browns win their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, but failed to consistently produce when needed most, York entered 2023 on thin ice. His greatest asset was his draft status -- Cleveland spent a fourth-round pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft -- but even that wasn't enough to prevent the Browns from seeking help elsewhere.

York's second year in Cleveland got off to an ugly start filled with struggles throughout the preseason slate. He only converted 50% of his eight field goal attempts and failed to deliver in two game-winning scenarios in each of Cleveland's final two preseason contests, leading to a tie in Philadelphia and a one-point loss in Kansas City on Saturday.

The fashion in which York missed his final attempt -- a low field goal try that appeared to be partially blocked -- summarized his disappointing tenure in Cleveland.

Hopkins became available after Cameron Dicker won the starting job in Los Angeles, according to Rapoport, and with York failing to prove he can be a reliable boot during the preseason, the Browns knew they'd have to explore options outside of the building. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry didn't wait long to strike, swinging a deal for the 32-year-old Hopkins.

They'll hope Hopkins can be more consistent than York was in an all-important 2023 season.

Related Content

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to start 2023 NFL season on PUP list; Colt McCoy released

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 NFL season as he continues to work his way back from last year's ACL injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Saquon Barkley still wants to be a Giant for life: 'They know how I feel'

Despite not being able to agree on a long-term deal with the New York Giants this offseason, running back Saquon Barkley still wants to be with the team for the rest of his career.
news

Saints TE Jimmy Graham looking to 'capitalize' after standout preseason performance vs. Texans

After missing out on the second preseason game, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham made the most of his opportunity with a standout performance against the Houston Texans.
news

Texans announce No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will be Week 1 starter

Texans rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans announced that rookie C.J. Stroud will be the team's starting QB for Week 1 of the 2023 season following Houston's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Texans' win over Saints on Sunday night

Behind a strong rushing performance, the Texans defeated the Saints 17-13 on Sunday night.
news

Dolphins, DT Christian Wilkins unable to come to terms on new deal; Miami signs DL Zach Sieler to extension

After months of negotiations, the Miami Dolphins and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins were unable to come to terms on a new deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam's performance vs. Rams: 'He had a big night. I mean, holy cow'

With the 53-man roster cut deadline looming, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised tight end Albert Okwuegbunam's performance against the Los Angeles Rams in the team's preseason finale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love looking for 'consistency' heading into Week 1 after preseason games

With three preseason games under his belt, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is looking for more "consistency" heading into Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
news

Dolphins WR Daewood Davis carted off with injury; Miami-Jacksonville game ends early

The Dolphins-Jaguars preseason finale was suspended during the fourth quarter on Saturday night following an injury to Miami wide receiver Daewood Davis.