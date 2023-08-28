Browns acquiring kicker Dustin Hopkins from Chargers in trade, releasing Cade York

After a rookie season in which York helped the Browns win their season opener against the Carolina Panthers, but failed to consistently produce when needed most, York entered 2023 on thin ice. His greatest asset was his draft status -- Cleveland spent a fourth-round pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft -- but even that wasn't enough to prevent the Browns from seeking help elsewhere.

York's second year in Cleveland got off to an ugly start filled with struggles throughout the preseason slate. He only converted 50% of his eight field goal attempts and failed to deliver in two game-winning scenarios in each of Cleveland's final two preseason contests, leading to a tie in Philadelphia and a one-point loss in Kansas City on Saturday.

The fashion in which York missed his final attempt -- a low field goal try that appeared to be partially blocked -- summarized his disappointing tenure in Cleveland.

Hopkins became available after Cameron Dicker won the starting job in Los Angeles, according to Rapoport, and with York failing to prove he can be a reliable boot during the preseason, the Browns knew they'd have to explore options outside of the building. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry didn't wait long to strike, swinging a deal for the 32-year-old Hopkins.