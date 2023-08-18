Around the NFL

Browns' Kevin Stefanski backs kicker Cade York despite latest field goal misses

Published: Aug 18, 2023 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cleveland Browns kicker ﻿Cade York﻿ has been under the microscope after an up-and-down rookie season and some preseason flubs.

Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles started well for the 22-year-old, who opened 3-for-3, including two 43-yarders.

It ended poorly, however.

York had two shots to break the 18-18 tie with just under two minutes left and shanked them both. The kicker pushed a 47-yarder wide right but got another shot after an illegal-formation penalty on Philly. From five yards closer, York overcompensated, yanking it wide left.

The Browns got the ball back with 32 seconds left with a chance to give York another shot but came up short, leading to an 18-18 tie (there is no overtime in preseason).

"Oh, so badly," York said of wanting to get another chance. "Definitely disappointed for that to happen and wanted a shot to get back out there and do something from a long distance. Just who I am. I kind of want to go back out there. So disappointing, but it's what it is. Moving on."

Related Links

Moving on is what many Browns fans would like to do with York after persistent struggles from the young kicker. Coach Kevin Stefanski, however, has no plans to bring in competition for York at this point.

"I think for all of our players, not just Cade, the preseason is a time to work on your craft and get better," Stefanski said, via the official transcript. "He's disappointed to not make that kick at the end. He wants to be there for the team and that's why he's going to continue to work really hard."

Stefanski repeatedly said he had faith that York would "work through" any issues, dismissing the need for veteran competition.

In 2022, the fourth-round pick went 24-of-32 on field goal attempts and 35-of-37 on PATs. York owns a big leg but must straighten out his accuracy if he doesn't want the Browns to eventually cave and bring in a more reliable veteran to compete for the job.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season

﻿Sam Howell﻿ has been named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Friday morning.
news

Despite Marcus Mariota's preseason struggles, Nick Sirianni isn't open to QB2 competition

After Marcus Mariota struggled through two preseason games, it looks like there is a slim chance rookie Tanner McKee could unseat the QB for the No. 2 spot behind Hurts. "Way too early on this. Marcus is our backup," coach Nick Sirianni said. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night

Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie. 
news

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson 'very thankful' Jaguars passed on him at No. 1

Many thought the Jaguars would select Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Instead, they went with Travon Walker and Hutchinson is happy they did and that he landed in Detroit. 
news

Ravens sign CB Ronald Darby following loss of Marlon Humphrey to foot injury

The Ravens are signing free-agent cornerback ﻿Ronald Darby﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Dalvin Cook: Jets running back group 'could be something special'

New Jets running back Dalvin Cook spoke for the first time to N.Y. reporters on the same day that Breece Hall returned to 11-on-11 work. Cook indicated the Gotham RB room "could be something special."
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions likely shutting down WR Jameson Williams (hamstring) for rest of preseason

The next time we see ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ on the field will probably be mid-October. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Thursday there's a "good chance" the second-year receiver will miss the rest of the preseason.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera still not ready to name Sam Howell as Week 1 starting quarterback

Despite the belief that it's only a matter of time before Ron Rivera names Sam Howell the Week 1 starter, the Commanders coach isn't yet ready to make that declaration. 
news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No issues being called out by DC Wink Martindale 

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale recently called out linebacker ﻿Kayvon Thibodeaux﻿ in front of the entire D. The second-year edge rusher didn't mind getting singled out.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel 'very happy' with RB group after missing out on Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins lost out on adding Dalvin Cook, but coach Mike McDaniel likes the current crew in his running backs room. "There's been a ton of development since camp started," McDaniel said Wednesday. 