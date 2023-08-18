Browns' Kevin Stefanski backs kicker Cade York despite latest field goal misses

Moving on is what many Browns fans would like to do with York after persistent struggles from the young kicker. Coach Kevin Stefanski, however, has no plans to bring in competition for York at this point.

"I think for all of our players, not just Cade, the preseason is a time to work on your craft and get better," Stefanski said, via the official transcript. "He's disappointed to not make that kick at the end. He wants to be there for the team and that's why he's going to continue to work really hard."

Stefanski repeatedly said he had faith that York would "work through" any issues, dismissing the need for veteran competition.