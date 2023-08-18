Browns' Kevin Stefanski backs kicker Cade York despite latest field goal misses

York had two shots to break the 18-18 tie with just under two minutes left and shanked them both. The kicker pushed a 47-yarder wide right but got another shot after an illegal-formation penalty on Philly. From five yards closer, York overcompensated, yanking it wide left.
The Browns got the ball back with 32 seconds left with a chance to give York another shot but came up short, leading to an 18-18 tie (there is no overtime in preseason).
"Oh, so badly," York said of wanting to get another chance. "Definitely disappointed for that to happen and wanted a shot to get back out there and do something from a long distance. Just who I am. I kind of want to go back out there. So disappointing, but it's what it is. Moving on."
Moving on is what many Browns fans would like to do with York after persistent struggles from the young kicker. Coach Kevin Stefanski, however, has no plans to bring in competition for York at this point.
"I think for all of our players, not just Cade, the preseason is a time to work on your craft and get better," Stefanski said, via the official transcript. "He's disappointed to not make that kick at the end. He wants to be there for the team and that's why he's going to continue to work really hard."
Stefanski repeatedly said he had faith that York would "work through" any issues, dismissing the need for veteran competition.
In 2022, the fourth-round pick went 24-of-32 on field goal attempts and 35-of-37 on PATs. York owns a big leg but must straighten out his accuracy if he doesn't want the Browns to eventually cave and bring in a more reliable veteran to compete for the job.
Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.