NFL QB Index, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa soars into top five; Jordan Love surges in rankings

2023 stats: 1 game | 70.7 pct | 236 pass yds | 5.8 ypa | 1 pass TD | 3 INT | 36 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 2 fumbles





As far as Allen is concerned, MetLife Stadium might as well have been built out of kryptonite. His superhero abilities never seem to penetrate the walls of the facility, based on how his last two outings have gone there against the Jets. Allen's Monday night was eerily similar to his showing a year ago, when he struggled with turnovers against an opportunistic defense. Allen's first interception was essentially an arm punt, but he made a bad decision on a prayer of an off-balance heave over the middle, resulting in Jordan Whitehead's second interception of the night. His third pick might as well have been telegraphed from the International Space Station, with Whitehead once again in perfect position to receive the message. Add in a fumble caused by running into his own teammate, and you get a nightmare of an opening night for Allen, who was visibly frustrated with his performance afterward. Even his passing touchdown to Stefon Diggs was questionable, as Allen just barely avoided exceeding the line of scrimmage when releasing the throw. We'll see if this game ends up mattering much by the end of the season, but for one week, it was nothing but bad news.