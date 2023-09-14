NFL fantasy football stats & trends, Week 2: Stick with Bengals stars 

The No. 1 fantasy player in Week 1 -- and arguably the best player period -- was Tyreek Hill, who seemed to gain 30 yards every time he touched the ball. Unsurprisingly, Hill leads the NFL with 3.51 yards per route run since the start of last season, per Next Gen Stats. Yards per route run is one of the best and stickiest metrics for predicting breakout success with receivers, as it highlights success rate over smaller game samples, even when a player has yet to get the volume of an elite stud. So where does Brandon Aiyuk fit into this picture? Well, in six games with Brock Purdy at quarterback since 2022, Aiyuk has averaged 2.88 yards per route run, ranking second in the league behind Hill. In that six-game sample, Aiyuk has also averaged 16.7 fantasy points per game, 10th among wideouts since last year. He has outclassed Deebo Samuel in volume, production and touchdown upside in this Niners offense and is a legitimate stud for fantasy.