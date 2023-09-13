News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

Published: Sep 13, 2023
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) will return to practice today, HC Arthur Smith announced. Patterson was inactive for Week 1 after being questionable with the thigh injury.
  • CB Jeff Okudah (foot) will practice today, per Smith.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB Jaycee Horn suffered a “serious” and "freak” hamstring injury that may require surgery, HC Frank Reich announced Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Reich added that injured reserve is an option for Horn.
  • LG Brady Christensen (biceps) placed on IR.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB Kyler Gordon (hand) is not expected to practice today, per HC Matt Eberflus. 
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • DL Chris Jones will practice and is expected to play Sunday versus Jacksonville, per Reid. Jones ended his holdout by signing a new one-year deal with the club this past week. 
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • QB Ian Book (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, per a source.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • TE Darren Waller (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday as part of a scheduled rest day. 
  • LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will not practice today, according to Daboll, adding that the Giants will look at different options at the position.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs) is not expected to play in Thursday night's game versus the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on The Insiders on NFL+.
  • DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) is expected to play versus the Vikings, per Garafolo.
  • CB James Bradberry (concussion) is expected to be out Thursday, per Garafolo.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Treylon Burks won't practice Wednesday due to a personal matter but should be back Thursday, HC Mike Vrabel told reporters.
  • CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) will be limited in practice, per Vrabel.
  • S Amani Hooker remains in concussion protocol, per Vrabel.

