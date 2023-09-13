NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) will return to practice today, HC Arthur Smith announced. Patterson was inactive for Week 1 after being questionable with the thigh injury.
- CB Jeff Okudah (foot) will practice today, per Smith.
INJURIES
- CB Jaycee Horn suffered a “serious” and "freak” hamstring injury that may require surgery, HC Frank Reich announced Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Reich added that injured reserve is an option for Horn.
- LG Brady Christensen (biceps) placed on IR.
INJURIES
- CB Kyler Gordon (hand) is not expected to practice today, per HC Matt Eberflus.
SIGNINGS
- DE Michael Dogbe signed to active roster from practice squad.
- DT Bruce Hector (practice squad)
- P Ty Zentner signed to active roster from practice squad.
INJURIES
- WR Noah Brown (groin) placed on injured reserve.
- DT Hassan Ridgeway placed on IR.
INJURIES
- RB Zack Moss, who missed Week 1 with a forearm injury, is "progressing really well," HC Shane Steichen told reporters Wednesday, per The Athletic's James Boyd.
INJURIES
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) won't practice today, HC Andy Reid announced.
- TE Travis Kelce (knee) will practice today, per Reid.
OTHER NEWS
- DL Chris Jones will practice and is expected to play Sunday versus Jacksonville, per Reid. Jones ended his holdout by signing a new one-year deal with the club this past week.
INJURIES
- WR Jakobi Meyers remains in the concussion protocol, HC Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.
SIGNINGS
- QB Ian Book (practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, per a source.
INJURIES
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday as part of a scheduled rest day.
- LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) will not practice today, according to Daboll, adding that the Giants will look at different options at the position.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall will be limited in Wednesday's practice, HC Robert Saleh announced.
- OTs Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton will be limited in practice, per Saleh.
INJURIES
- RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs) is not expected to play in Thursday night's game versus the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday on The Insiders on NFL+.
- DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) is expected to play versus the Vikings, per Garafolo.
- CB James Bradberry (concussion) is expected to be out Thursday, per Garafolo.
SIGNINGS
- C Ryan McCollum (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Treylon Burks won't practice Wednesday due to a personal matter but should be back Thursday, HC Mike Vrabel told reporters.
- CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) will be limited in practice, per Vrabel.
- S Amani Hooker remains in concussion protocol, per Vrabel.