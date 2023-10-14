NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 6: Addison by subtraction?

Three of the last four QB1s in points per game in a season have been dual-threat quarterbacks who had a breakout passing season: Lamar Jackson in 2019, Josh Allen in 2020 and Jalen Hurts in 2022. Justin Fields’ last two weeks suggest we might be on the way to another such season. We’ve seen the September struggles before: Since 2022, Fields has averaged fewer than 12 fantasy points in the first month of the season, compared to 23.5 from October on.





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿This year’s breakout production, however, is different. Last season, only 44 percent of Fields' fantasy points came from passing. This year, that mark sits at 75 percent. Even with the rocky start, Fields is ninth in passing-generated fantasy points. Only Kirk Cousins has more passing touchdowns on the year (and Cousins has 52 more passing attempts). The downfield passes have skyrocketed for Fields, as his big plays rank second in the league, and no other QB has a higher rate of touchdowns per attempt. If he can keep it up, Fields might go from tossed aside to top of the position in no time.





﻿﻿P.S. Fields’ next three matchups: Vikings (25th against QBs), Raiders (20th) and Chargers (28th).