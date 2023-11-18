NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 11: Press pause on Dak Prescott?

Dawson Knox will likely soon return to the Buffalo offense, creating some unease for fantasy managers of Dalton Kincaid. Since Knox went down, the rookie has been the TE4, averaging more than 16 points per game and running nearly 10 more routes per week than he had prior. The No. 1 reason for this production: 11 personnel -- when there is only one tight end on the field, along with three WRs and one RB. With Knox healthy, the Bills ran so many two-tight end sets that they ended up ranking 24th in 11 personnel, and 38 percent of Kincaid’s fantasy production had come in 11 personnel, as well as 100 percent of his red zone volume. Since Knox’s injury, Buffalo went back to its old ways, running 11 personnel the fourth-most in the NFL. Keep an eye on the Kincaid's snaps and routes upon Knox’s return. They may dictate what we can expect from the breakout rookie stud down the stretch.