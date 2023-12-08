NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 14: A Stroud-favorite WR1?

﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ faces a top-10 fantasy defense in each of his playoff matchups, starting with the toughest team versus receivers, the New York Jets. But there are signs beyond Hill’s generally matchup-proof talent that he’ll continue to dominate in the biggest moments. He is the highest-scoring player in fantasy this season despite the fact that neither the Dolphins’ game script nor their margin of lead throughout the game has been favorable for him. Against the Chargers in Week 1, he had 13.6 fantasy points in the fourth quarter. That was the only game all season in which Miami finished within 6 points of its opponent. Since then, in terms of purely fourth-quarter fantasy scoring, the fantasy MVP is WR113. He has a whopping 42 receiving yards in the final quarter since Week 2. When he and the Dolphins face the Cowboys and Ravens in the final two games of the fantasy season, things will likely be much closer down the stretch than they typically have been for Miami, and that means we’ll get to see Hill play a vital role in all four quarters, not just three. Somehow, his ceiling is even higher than it’s been most of the year.