NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 13: A successor to Todd Gurley?

We were so busy asking what would happen to Puka Nacua when Cooper Kupp returned that we didn’t stop to ask what would happen to Kupp when Kupp returned. Here’s your answer: He’s been the WR42 since Week 5. Part of the problem has been some deceptive target-share metrics. Kupp is 15th in the NFL in target share -- not bad at all, but nowhere near the No. 1 spot he held to start 2022. It's made worse by the fact that he’s not even No. 1 on his own team. Even more concerning: He’s dipped from seven touchdowns in nine games last year to just one this season. Why? Largely because he’s now the secondary option at the goal line. Nacua has seen five of the 11 end-zone targets since Kupp’s return, and Kyren Williams appears to be the second coming of Todd Gurley (see below). It doesn’t get much better outside the red zone. Not only does Nacua have a higher first-read target share (that is, a share of plays designed to go to him), but there are zero signs of creative calls built around Kupp. In his short 2022 season, he saw nine carries and 20 screen passes. This year’s stint has brought only three screen calls, without a single rushing attempt. To top it all off, the team has shifted from being extremely pass-heavy (fourth in pass play rate with Kupp in 2022) to heavily run-focused (22nd in pass play rate with Kupp this season), which means his target share is coming out of a smaller pie. All in all, you’re just not getting the WR1 we had hoped for, even when healthy.