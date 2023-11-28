Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoes successful wrist surgery, will rejoin team this week to begin rehab

Published: Nov 27, 2023 at 07:59 PM
Joe Burrow's road to recovery is set to get underway back with the Cincinnati Bengals this week. 

That's because Burrow underwent successful surgery on his right wrist Monday, the team announced. 

"Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his wrist today," the statement read. "The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Burrow was scheduled to go under the knife Monday, and by the team's account it went without a hitch.

Burrow, who was lost for the season after suffering a torn ligament in his wrist on Nov. 16 against the Baltimore Ravens, finished his fourth year with the Bengals throwing for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 starts.

Cincinnati, with QB Jake Browninggetting his first start for the squad, lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10, on Sunday.

In September, Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Bengals.

Now, the 26-year-old has his surgery behind him and is set down his path to recovery ahead of the 2024 campaign.

